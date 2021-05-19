How We Treat Our Greatest Tribe

The ones I know work hard, the way any people do who have a rough time keeping alive on their land. Generally they raise small herds of cattle or sheep, but the land isn’t very good and there is not enough rain to grow much grass. The government ought to help them irrigate their land or give them industrial training so a few more could get work off the reservation.

The Navajos certainly must have more schools. How can we keep them well if they can’t even understand us? One old Indian signed out of a tuberculosis sanitarium a few miles from Defiance because, he said, he didn’t know why he’d been sent there, what was the matter with him, or what the people were trying to do. I don’t blame him.

With children it’s different; they don’t have to know. They just arrive in the ambulance, and we take off their rags and scrub them clean. It’s an awfully funny feeling to check their clothes. You can’t figure out what to put down. So finally you just write “one colored rag,” or “piece of black calico.”

There’s such a change in the children when they've been with us for a while, if they’re not too sick. Their eyes brighten and we can even make their hair curl—something I never knew was possible with an Indian baby. And then, when they’re well again, we take off their white hospital things and put the rags back on and send them on their way.