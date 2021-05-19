Togliatti's Assassin Helped Moscow

It is singular testimony to the times that no one in Italy is praying more ardently for Palmiro Togliatti’s recovery than his own worst enemies. There is no doubting the sincerity of Prime Minister Alcide de Gasperi’s anguished cry that the attempted assassination of the Communist leaders was “the worst thing that could have happened.”

Togliatti alive in Italy as the competent leader of a lacerated Left opposition, was high in the esteem of his followers but tainted with the stains of their recent defeat. Togliatti dead, murdered, would be invulnerable. Habitually cool and contained in his lifetime, be would stir far hotter passions from a martyr’s grave than he ever could from a speaker’s rostrum.

Even now, as he lies gravely wounded in Rome’s Polyclinic Hospital, a part of that transition has been made. His party has leaped overnight from a crouch of defeat to a mood of angry aggression and religious exaltation. When the shots were fired, Communist deputies, according to a Daily Worker dispatch, “knelt in the hall and kissed Togliatti’s hand as he passed.” And outside the hall a holy rage swirled through the piazzas of Rome and all Italy. A smoking gun in the hands of an obscure Sicilian student already has accomplished what no amount of rhetoric could have produced—it has touched the Communists’ grievances with flame.