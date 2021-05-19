The New Party's Future

The program of the New Party will be drafted in the convention under the direction of Rexford Tugwell. So far, the New Party is on record for, among other issues, the complete abolition of segregation and discrimination; continued price support for farmers; broadened social security financed by taxation; and the nationalization of the railroads and the aircraft industry. It opposes the Draft, and two New Party Representatives in Congress voted against supplementary arms appropriations. In international affairs, the New Party opposes Marshall Plan aid and is in favor of the withdrawal of foreign troops from Germany and China. Its central assertion is that the current cold war can be ended by an attitude of friendship toward the Soviet Union, and that only when the cold war has been ended can American living standards be raised.

In structure the New Party is organized generally on the state and chapter levels. Although the local organizations are largely autonomous on non-policy matters, the New Party has greater uniformity and centralization than the two major parties. It is still divided between the Wallace concept of a broad coalition organized around the idea of peace, the progressive concept of a militant movement based on labor as a class, and the Communist concept of a mass party reflecting its own extreme centralization, its insistence on class warfare and its intolerance of all viewpoints but its own.

The future of the New Party depends on its ability to become the Second Party. This requires the destruction of the Democratic Party, which often acts as a willing accomplice in its own doom. Yet the New Party is at present seeking to replace an outworn coalition of reaction and liberalism with a new coalition of liberals and Communists whose avowed purpose has always been the destruction of liberalism. This coalition, in the minds of labor leaders, is equally barren and doomed to failure. Normally, a third party coming at this time would reflect the demand of labor for greater political influence. The demand is real, but the opposition of most labor leaders to the New Party is bitter. They see in it a means of expanding the Communist influence against which they are fighting. They believe that by splitting the liberal vote it will help to elect a Congress bent on destroying the trade unions.