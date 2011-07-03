McCullough’s best chapter tells the little known story of the hundreds of American medical students who came to study in Paris at a time when the French led the world in medical science. In 1833, McCullough notes, Paris’s twelve hospitals treated over 65,000 patients, while Boston’s two saw barely eight hundred. In America, aspiring doctors had trouble gaining access to cadavers for dissection, but in France they could purchase a dead adult body for $2.50, and a child’s corpse came even cheaper. In the main Anatomical Amphitheater of the Paris Medical School, six hundred students could dissect at the same time, with discarded tissue fed to dogs kept in cages outside. The school suspended the exercise in summer, when the stench of decomposing bodies grew too foul even by the malodorous standards of central Paris. (It was in this period, McCullough might have noted, that the city finally emptied out its mephitic communal cemeteries, transferring the bones of millions to the underground Catacombs.)

McCullough, well known as the biographer of Theodore Roosevelt, Harry Truman, and John Adams, has a smooth, practiced style and a well-honed eye for the colorful anecdote. To describe the imperious manner of the French surgeon Guillaume Dupuytren, he turns to an account by the medical student Jonathan Warren: “If his orders are not immediately obeyed, he thinks nothing of striking his patient or abusing him most harshly. A very favorite practice of his during his consultation is to make a handle of the noses of his patients. Whenever a man enters with any disease of the head, he is immediately seized by the nose and pulled down onto his knees where he remains half in sorrow and half in anger at the treatment until he is allowed to rise and describe his disease.” To illustrate the conditions of a starving, besieged Paris in the winter of 1870-1871, McCullough cites the Chicago academic and journalist Nathan Sheppard, who noted that cats were selling for four times the price of dogs, and that “the flavor of a brewery rat surpassed that of the sewer rat, due to its diet.” Rat meat, Sheppard recorded, tasted surprisingly like bird.

Most American observations about Paris were admittedly less piquant or surprising, and McCullough includes a few too many of the banal variety. We hear an American medical student praising the “peculiarly exquisite” aroma of French coffee, and Harriet Beecher Stowe gushing over Parisian women’s instinct for stylish dress, and Saint-Gaudens noting, yes, that “Paris in the spring is wonderful.” There are the expected letters about the temptations of Parisian gambling, nightlife, and women, leading to the entirely predictable lament of an art student: “I am entirely out of money.” And lest McCullough’s readers think that all Americans rushed headlong into Parisian fleshpots, he also gives us the educator and women’s rights advocate Emma Willard’s shocked reaction to the naked statues in the Jardin des Tuileries. In “our America,” she wrote home prudishly, “the eye of modesty is not publicly affronted, and virgin delicacy can walk abroad without a blush.” Even when reinforcing clichés about Franco-American interactions, The Greater Journey is perfectly enjoyable.

Unfortunately, the book is also often disappointingly superficial. Particularly in its latter half, Paris becomes little more than a colorful backdrop for a series of amusing but disconnected American stories. The major events in the city’s history—the 1848 revolution, Haussmann’s boulevards, the Franco-Prussian War, the construction of the Eiffel Tower—pass by in familiar textbook fashion. Where an American visitor took particular interest in events, McCullough provides further detail—for instance, in the case of the Commune, witnessed with horror by Ambassador Washburne. But other significant elements of the city’s history go unmentioned, notably the corrosive religious politics of the late nineteenth century and their culmination in the Dreyfus Affair. (It is an interesting question, left unasked here, why visiting Americans apparently turned a blind eye to this subject.) At one point, McCullough casually mentions that in the late 1870s an English-language newspaper for the American community in Paris began publication, but says nothing at all about who published it, or what impact it had.

Few French people receive sustained attention in McCullough’s book, and even then we only see them through the eyes of the Americans. In fact, McCullough has done little serious research on the French setting. His bibliography includes few of the standard scholarly studies of nineteenth-century Paris, and no works at all in the French language. A particular shame is that he appears not to have visited the major research library for the history of Paris, the Bibliothèque Historique de la Ville de Paris, which contains, among its many treasures, a massive catalogue cross-indexing descriptions and travelers’ accounts of the city—the proper first stop for anyone working on a book such as this one.