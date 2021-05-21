War and the Woman's College

The women’s colleges are giving all sorts of special courses and amplifying their regular courses that train for government needs, such as chemistry, bacteriology and other science courses. And college women in large numbers have gone to France with the Red Cross or the Y.M.C.A. or into the countless associations over there. But this is a somewhat different matter. It is the part played by the woman’s college as an organization that this article is interested in.

To those who have watched the growth of women’s colleges for many years, this their latest expression is gratifying in the extreme. For years we had to devote ourselves to securing the same opportunities for women as for men. That period is, happily, long past. But of late men have been telling us that we have done nothing original, that we have lost great chances, that we spend all our force imitating men’s colleges and proving that we are their equals. Or, as a leading educator picturesquely put it some years ago, “The women’s colleges seem to spend all their energy trying to show that John and Jane are precisely alike, especially Jane! “This is witty and there was, at one time, truth in it. But it scarcely holds now. Or, if it does, it is because of the assumption that men, having had many generations, centuries even, in which to work out educational problems, have presumedly arrived at something intelligent enough to serve the other half of humanity. Especially as most of us feel that the college of liberal arts ought to train mental power and not specific professional aptitudes.

But all educational systems and ideas are now in the melting pot; no one can foresee the result. One thing seems clear, however, so far as the woman’s college of liberal arts is concerned. It is not likely to specialize much in the domestic vocations, though when men talk of an “original contribution” this is generally what they have in mind. Those vocations will be recognized and there will be provision for them, some, perhaps, at the colleges we are speaking of, but more at colleges planned for that purpose. The more kinds of colleges for women the better. Each has a place. We do not want Jane precisely like John but neither do we want Jane precisely like Julia. Certain of the experiments that this war has generated seem to many of us to foreshadow a few at least of the lines in which the women’s colleges will move. They will send their graduates more and more into the professions and the industries, and into those forms of social work that help to make life more rational and wholesome for all. And when the suffrage is extended widely, as it probably will be soon, the opportunities for women to serve their country not only with zeal but with intelligence are really thrilling to contemplate. The colleges will move slowly at first and in the dark, but when the call comes they mean to be ready.

This article originally ran in the July 6, 1918 of the magazine.