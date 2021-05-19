Austria Blames the Soviets

The Austrian Communist Party’s chief preoccupation this year is, naturally, the Marshall Plan. The comparison between American aid and Adolf Hitler’s Bayerische-Hilf of 1938 is slightly ridiculous, but Communist criticism of the way in which ERP will be used by the Catholic-Socialist coalition government is valid. As Ernst Fischer, the party leader, remarks, the Danube flows eastward, after all. Historically, Austrian trade has always been with the East, and if this orientation is to be given up, the results will not be good for Austria.

It may be that the Marshall Plan is not intended to be used in this manner. However, some strange things have happened between Hoffman’s office in Washington and the USACA (US section, Allied Council for Austria) offices in Vienna’s Bank Building. The State Department originally estimated that under ERP Austria should do 26 percent of her trade with Eastern Europe, which is not much less than the prewar figure. USACA has cut this figure to 11 percent.

USACA, with its completely military outlook, is expected to have a large hand in the administration of ERP in Austria, and here its past performances with US interim aid are interesting. The Soviet zone received only 7,000 of the 58,000 tons of food brought in, while the American zone received 14,000- tons. Yet the Soviet zone includes 27 percent of Austria’s population and the American zone only 18 percent. It is the same with United Nations relief. School children in the Soviet zone receive much less under the UNICEF feeding program than children in the American zone.

If ERP is to be administered in the same way, the American zone will be favored over the Soviet zone. If the occupation were over and ERP were to be administered by the central government, as in other countries, the chances are that it would be much more equitable. Another danger of the Marshall Plan here lies in the changing nature of Austrian exports. Again under the tutelage of USACA, Austria has given priority to the development of industries which will earn dollar credits. The Polish coal we have bought for Austria will produce fancy glassware, while Austrian building-material industries are in a state of collapse. Austrian production in the future may consist mainly of leather goods, glassware and other luxury items, instead of the steel, machinery, automobiles and electric power which were the prewar backbone of the country’s economy.