Let the Reader Beware

It is evident that David Shub in preparing his biography of Lenin had only exiguous and secondary sources from which to gather fresh data. Modern revolutions, as Joseph Barnes has pointed out, “devour their own records” as well as their own children. Shub has succeeded, nevertheless, in composing an impressive, relatively objective and often fascinating work. It gives a clear, useful account of the events leading to the Revolution and of that incredible period of chaos and ferocious violence during which the Bolsheviks came to power and wrought their totalitarian state. Only a fanatical, ruthless genius, an “amoral realist,” a fearless “professional revolutionist,” could have turned the wild confusion of the early Revolution into an irresistible weapon and with its help made himself the master of 180 million people.

These were the qualities of Lenin, the slender, bald, ascetic philosopher, Mongolian in feature, Machiavellian in principles, Jesuit in self-discipline. Never was there a man more ardent for revolution, more single-mindedly devoted to the task of obliterating, at whatever cost and by whatever means, the existing order. His beloved elder brother was hanged, while Lenin was still a boy, by the Czarist police. His first dedication sprang from revenge, but his aims soon outgrew all personal motives. His objectives went beyond socialism, beyond moderate reforms, beyond all the ideals of polity except those which would achieve the untrammeled dictatorship of the proletariat.

He was, of course, too much the contemptuous intellectual to have faith in self-rule by a constituent assembly of the proletariat even after the “yoke of capital” had been lifted, the “exploiters” suppressed and all opponents eliminated. “The Soviet socialist democracy,” he wrote, “is in no way inconsistent with the rule and dictatorship of one person: the will of a class is at times best realized by a dictator who sometimes will accomplish more by himself and is frequently more needed.” Freedom, equality and the will of the majority Lenin regarded as “high-sounding slogans”; talk about political liberties as “mere chatter and phrasemongering.”

Lenin’s life was for the most part a sequence of bitter and perilous episodes. In his younger period he was initiated into a career of conspiracy marked by intervals of imprisonment and Siberian exile; when he arrived triumphantly at the Finland Station in 1917, be had not set foot on Russian soil in a decade. His poverty-stricken years in a succession of miserable rooming houses; his “shuttling existence” as a political emigré; his indefatigable labors as an editor, writer and pamphleteer; his round of endless clandestine meetings with co-conspirators in the cafes and meeting halls of Munich, Brussels, London and