Christian Rights

The Chinese government’s official position is to allow religious worship, and it is true that official religious organizations, including ones of a Christian nature, do exist in China. These organizations were established by the state in 1979. They are controlled by the Religious Affairs Bureau, which is controlled by the Department for a United Front, which is controlled by the Central Committee of the Communist Party. They include the Catholic Patriotic Association, the Three-Self Patriotic Movement for Protestants and the Chinese Christian Council. Under these organizations, official Christian churches are allowed, and the Chinese government estimates that these churches are home to 10 million Protestants and 4 million Catholics. But these are not at all free organizations or true Christian churches; they are rigidly managed by the state. Preachers must be registered with the government’s Religious Affairs Bureau. They are not allowed to preach outside their own province. They are not allowed to speak about the second coming of Christ. They are not allowed to baptize anyone under 18 years of age. According to Paul Marshall, a senior fellow at the Institute for Christian Studies in Toronto, priests from the government-run churches have even testified against members of the underground church and been present during police interrogations. In October 1995, for example, an underground preacher in Henan was jailed after a pastor turned him in. The Catholic Church, for one, does not recognize the state-sanctioned practice of Christianity in China as the true worship of God. In 1996, Pope John Paul II told Chinese Catholics “to remain constant to the faith received and communicated, not giving in to concepts of a Church which does not respond either to the will of the Lord Jesus, nor to the Catholic faith, nor to the sentiment and convictions of the greatest majority of Chinese Catholics.”

The government’s fears are understandable. There are no dissidents left in China who have not been imprisoned. There is no independent labor union. There is no underground press. The only movement that has escaped government control is the burgeoning home church movement, the illegal Christians. The number of Christians in China is clearly higher than the government would have it; most observers estimate that the number ranges between 40 and 60 million, with the home church movement at over 20 million.

The silence from many Jewish and Christian organizations, from the Clinton administration and from the liberal human rights lobby that greeted Horowitz’s initial efforts to turn attention on the plight of Chinese Christians, has turned out to be typical. Gary Bauer and Michael Horowitz find this curious: Why do America’s mainstream churches, human rights organizations and the United States government seem not to care much about what is happening to Christians in China? The reasons seem to be a matter of politics and cultural snobbery. One reason is that organizations such as the National Council of Churches (NCC), which enjoyed a long and dishonorable history of truckling to the Kremlin during the cold war, maintains a similarly appeasenik posture toward Beijing today. NCC Secretary Victor W.C. Hsu returned from a trip in 1996 to China examining church-state relations to report that any persecution was the result of the overzealousness of local cadres. When NCC Associate General Secretary Albert M. Pennybacker appeared before Representative Chris Smith’s Subcommittee on International Operations and Human Rights on February 17, 1996, he said that the “evangelistic zeal of outsiders” was provoking repression. Acts that appeared to be “persecution” could in some instances really be “the wish to preserve authentic religious and cultural traditions.”