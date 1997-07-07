Christian Rights

Naturally, this sort of talk sits poorly with the GOP business community and with economic conservatives. Officials at the Heritage Foundation, which has consistently pushed for trade with China, say they regard Bauer as an opportunist who has hit upon a business strategy to raise the Family Research Council’s public profile. Republican congressmen complain to Bauer about the heat they’re starting to feel from religious constituents. The Wall Street Journal ran an op-ed on June 11 by Robert A. Sirico, a Paulist priest, complaining that “Mr. Bauer’s position has evolved from a strong moral stand in favor of religious freedom to waging total trade war.” It concluded with what has become the standard dogma: “Just as religious freedom offers the best hope for Christian social influence, economic freedom is the best hope for spreading that influence around the world.”

William Kristol, editor of the conservative Weekly Standard, argues that the Republican business establishment’s attacks on Bauer represent a horror at the encroachment of religious conservatism into the business of making money. “It’s amazing that the Journal has this assault on Gary Bauer every day,” Kristol says. “The attitude is, `Who is he to come butting in on our sandbox? He can do his partial birth abortion, but not economics and foreign policy.’“ Kristol’s point is well taken, but here, again, internecine politics are at work. It is not surprising that Kristol would stick up for Bauer. Bauer’s baptism as a China hawk was, in fact, administered by Kristol. Shortly after President Clinton’s re-election, Kristol hosted dinner meetings in Washington and New York to look for foreign policy issues that could reinvigorate conservatives. The one issue that kept popping up, says Kristol, was China. Kristol, who says that he lost a major advertiser over China and who has created a new foreign policy organization called the Project for the New American Century, solicited an article on China policy from Bauer for an issue of the Standard about China. In it, Bauer hoisted the Reaganite flag of crusading for freedom, and he decried the rush “to sell a few more Big Macs.” Bauer’s crusade nicely matched Kristol’s own vision of proper Republicanism. Bauer served as an instrument with which to prevent the social conservatives from becoming foreign policy isolationists. Instead, they could be mobilized as foot soldiers on the foreign policy front. Says Kristol, “Gary saw a chance to broaden his own agenda and to save his own movement from going down the Buchananite path.” Which is exactly Kristol’s agenda, as he tacitly acknowledges: “I think it’s important that Bauer has emerged as the most prominent conservative critic. That was in my mind all along.”

But perhaps the primary reason that the Christian right and neoconservatives have focused on the issue of persecution of Christians by the Chinese government has nothing to do with competing conservative strategies or activists jockeying for primacy. It is simply that the persecution is real, and by all reports getting worse. Christian groups and conservative politicians such as Jesse Helms have long decried China’s official one-child policy and forced abortions, and, in 1987, L. Ladany, S.J. published his illuminating The Catholic Church in China. But in the past decade, as an underground Christian movement has spread, the scale of suppression of religious liberties appears to have increased dramatically. A milestone was reached in 1994, when Prime Minister Li Peng approved decrees 144 and 145, authorizing the Public Security Bureau to crush any religious organizations that refused to register with the state. Since then, the ubiquity of the oppression can hardly be exaggerated.

One weapon has been economic. Steve Snyder, president of International Christian Concern, first visited China in 1991 as part of a delegation led by Congressmen Frank Wolf and Chris Smith. He says that “the situation is more repressive today in many respects. The government has created a witch-hunt for Christians.” Snyder, who met in May with underground church leaders, explains that “because of corruption, local officials see it as an opportunity to gain financial support, to take what little money that the poor peasant Christians have. They take their furniture and sell it.”