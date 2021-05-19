Handful of Dust

Dennis Barlow is a young English poet who had been imported as a scriptwriter for Megalo Studios. When his contract is not picked up, he accepts with equanimity a position as attendant at the Happier Hunting Ground, a luxurious and maudlin mausoleum for pet animals. He is quite undisturbed by the fact that this morbid employment puts him beyond the pale at the British Cricket Club, and impervious to the disciplined pain it causes the professional Hollywood Englishmen who huddle there in an island of aristocracy. He is pleasantly disturbed, however, by the luscious, mindless Aimée Thanatogenos, an ex-beautician who has become a cosmeticist of cadavers at Whispering Glades, the last, unctuous word in Hollywood crematoria. Here the deceased are known as The Loved Ones, the sorrowing survivors as The Waiting Ones; here music exudes from soft-speakers hidden in lily bed and privet; here, for an appropriate sum, is The Works.

Dennis Barlow’s rival for the dexterous hand of Aimée is a Mr. Joyboy, a master-embalmer who courts her delicately by forwarding his cadavers to her for the final, cosmetic touches, with their features arranged in the tenderest of expressions. Dennis sends her, as his own, the best work of the best English poets. Mr. Joyboy offers to teach her his art. When Aimée, in a state of unbearable indecision between them, commits suicide in Mr. Joyboy’s atelier, Dennis, for a sum which will return him to England in style, agrees to avert scandal at Whispering Glades by accepting the body of Aimee, now truly a Loved One, at the Happier Hunting Ground, where she is popped into the crematory, discreetly listed as a pet sheep.

This is the story, minus its brilliant, mordant regalia. Evelyn Waugh his handled his repulsive, fractious material with unfaltering suavity, using dualisms in humorous contrast: the Megalo Studios and the Cricket Club; the pets and the Loved Ones; and the exquisitely repellent atmosphere of the Happier Hunting Grounds and Whispering Glades.