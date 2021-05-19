Harlem Teacher

In the end he is superficially a failure. Most of his unwilling pupils are still suspicious of him and regard him asa fatuous and interfering outsider. Johnny Boston, the boy he is most eager to save and make his friend, has killed a Negro detective he hated and has died after a robbery. But basically Matthew Stratton, the instructor, wins his victory. In his heart he knows that he has found his place in the battle.

The conclusion of The Invisible Island is sturdily optimistic, not out of any facile triumph on the part of its central figure, but because it shows a man who, knowing the almost insuperable problems he faces, is yet at last prepared to face them to the end. It isa fighting, rather than a glib, romantic or disillusioned, conclusion, and for that reason it is effective.

The characters in Stark’s novel do not always come to life, but even when he fails with them, they are the outlines of real men and women, not figures in papier-maché. The author is considerably more successful with his men than with his women, in great part because the sex episodes never become much more than scenes thrown in because they are expected.