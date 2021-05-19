Theatre: A Producer

I began Arthur Hopkins’ little series of papers on the theatre, Reference Point (Samuel French; $2.50), with a slight impulse to quarrel with him. I ended with a great measure of admiration.

The admiration transcends my pleasure in the excellent things Hopkins has to say about the theatre, though the book is replete with memorable aphorisms. It is an admiration for the spirit of the man—a spirit now all but extinct, not only on Broadway but generally in American life.

The producer today is, all too frequently, not even an honest dilettante. Ht is usually an ignorant hanger-on who caught a free ride on the merry-go-round which the theatre became during the war. In these years, the producer was no longer a man who wed himself to the theatre for better or worse, a man who had paid court to it through many years of apprenticeship; he was only a man who believed he could make a good thing on the basis of a lucky break, a pick-up affair. Producing plays was no longer a profession, but a racket.