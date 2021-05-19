Radio: Local News

Instead of visiting the scene of the crime, as I did when the Republicans assembled in Philadelphia, I convened with the Democrats over my receiving sets. Sometimes I used radio and television simultaneously. You get mighty queer effects when you shut off the voice channel on your television set and let the radio commentator supply the background to the scene appearing on the “screen.” Or, you can just turn off all the noise and see how foolish the man on television looks as he throws himself into his act. It’s a bizarre sport, but so is a convention.

Fantasy has crept into New York local radio, and it’s standing dish-night on its head. The quizmaster of a new WNEW program is Jack Barry, the producer of Mutual’s “Juvenile Jury,” who recently substituted “Life Begins at 80” as a summer replacement for the tot show. He’s doing another switch on “You Can Lose Your Shirt,” where guests, instead of winning prizes for answering questions correctly, pay for guessing wrong.

At his premiere, for instance, Barry lined up Bennett Cerf of Random House-Modern Library; a confectioner whose advertisements are known to New York subway riders by the slogan, “Don't talk, chum; chew Topp’s gum”; and the owner of a celebrated restaurant chain. Each of these gentlemen had to show that he had $100 in cash on his person. Each time he missed a question, he paid at rates ranging from $10 to $50.