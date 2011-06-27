Elmer “Geronimo” Pratt: The Untold Story of the Black Panther Leader, Dead At 63

Pratt was highly respected, but also feared for administering corporal punishment and Panther-ordered “hits.” In 1969, Pratt and an associate Julius Butler were arrested and charged with pistol-whipping a 17-year-old Panther whom they suspected of working with Karenga. Butler pleaded guilty, but Pratt got off on a hung jury. Over the years covering the Panthers, I heard several sources exclaim somewhat jocularly about Pratt and the Olsen murder, “Well, he didn’t commit that murder.”

THAT MURDER TOOK PLACE on the evening of December 18, 1968, on a Santa Monica tennis court when two black men accosted a white elementary schoolteacher, Caroline Olsen, and her husband, Kenneth, demanding money. When the robbery netted only 30 dollars, the disappointed men shot both Olsens. Caroline died 11 days later; her husband survived.

Santa Monica police made no progress on the murder for two years. But then Butler, who had vied with Pratt for leadership of the L.A. chapter and had later been expelled, handed one police officer a sealed letter in which he claimed to have heard Pratt bragging about being Caroline Olsen’s killer. Butler also claimed that Pratt’s gun was the murder weapon.

Police traced some of the bullets to Pratt’s gun. And they also tagged Pratt’s car, which he had continued to drive, as the getaway vehicle described by Kenneth Olsen. Pratt was arrested in Dallas in 1970 and charged with murder and kidnapping. He insisted that at the time of the murder he was 340 miles away in Oakland, attending a series of Panther Central Committee meetings. He told police his car and gun were common Panther possessions that others used. But lacking credible corroboration of his main alibi, he was convicted and drew a life sentence.

Soon after Pratt entered Los Angeles County jail, his legal team, which at one time included Johnnie Cochran, began raising serious questions about the trial. Julius Butler, they learned, had lied on the stand when he denied that he was a government informer. The prosecution knew this.

The prosecution also failed to inform the jury that Kenneth Olsen had originally identified as his assailant someone whom he described as tall with Negroid features. Pratt was short, and light-skinned. His nickname—Geronimo—had as much to do with his Native-American color and features as it did with his ferocity as a soldier and fighter. (Among intimates, Pratt referred to himself simply as “G.”)

Almost three decades later, an appeals court judge, citing the two omissions, vacated Pratt’s sentence; and the L.A. District Attorney declined to prosecute in a new trial. Pratt was freed, and in a subsequent civil suit, was awarded $4.5 million for false imprisonment. (According to Pratt’s attorney, LA paid $3 million; the FBI reneged.)

IT IS LIKELY that the FBI and the Oakland police could have confirmed Pratt’s story that he was in Oakland for the period covering the week of the murder. At the FBI’s behest, wiretaps were placed in Panther hangouts in LA and Oakland. Retired FBI agent Wesley Swearingen wrote a book about the FBI’s targeting the Panthers and said he had seen evidence of COINTELPRO wiretaps that backed Pratt’s presence in Oakland during the murder, but that later those files had disappeared. Oakland police had wiretaps on various Oakland Panther haunts, but when Pratt’s attorneys tried to subpoena them, according to Stuart Hanlon, Pratt’s long-time attorney, Oakland police claimed the taps had been destroyed. (Years later, as part of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the FBI, the wire taps surfaced and again confirmed Pratt’s presence in Oakland.) Said Hanlon, “I knew they existed. The FBI never throws anything away!”

Of course, the other group who knew Pratt was in Oakland were was the local leaders of the Panthers, but by the time of Pratt’s trial, the party was locked in a deadly dispute between Newton and Eldridge Cleaver. While in prison for rape, Cleaver had written a best-selling book of essays, Soul on Ice. After he was released from jail, he joined up with Newton and Seale. In 1967, when Newton was jailed for the shooting death of an Oakland policeman, Cleaver ran the party. In 1968, Cleaver was arrested for a shooting ambush of Oakland police. He jumped bail and fled to Cuba and then Algeria, where he championed the cause of violent revolution.

When Newton was released in 1970, his sentence overturned on trial errors, he re-assumed command—David Hilliard had succeeded Cleaver—and called for abandoning armed struggle in favor of “survival programs pending the revolution.” Cleaver—from Algeria—denounced Newton’s approach as “sissy” and renewed his call for armed insurrection. Pratt had favored military action and sided with the Cleaver faction in the party. In 1971, Newton expelled Pratt (who was awaiting trial in prison) from the Panther party, along with Eldridge Cleaver and his wife Kathleen. When Pratt’s pregnant wife was murdered that year, Pratt believed the brutal stabbing might have been ordered by Newton.

When the trial took place in 1972, Seale and Hilliard, who had been present at the 1968 meetings in Oakland, refused to testify. Bob Bloom, another of Pratt’s attorneys, told the San Francisco Chronicle in 1991 that Seale and Hilliard had come forward to tell him that Pratt was there, but they admitted that they couldn’t testify earlier because Newton had dictated that Panthers “should not associate or help Geronimo Pratt,” or they would be expelled. (The only Panther to testify on Pratt’s behalf was Kathleen Cleaver, who risked personal injury in returning from exile in Algeria for the trial, but her testimony was considered too vague and unspecific about dates and times to help Pratt.) In 1992, Seale and Hilliard announced publicly that they had been wrong not to come forth to support Pratt’s alibi.

DURING THE YEARS Pratt served in jail, Newton turned a political organization into a street gang. Initially, he embarked on “survival programs,” including the Panther school and free breakfast program. He courted white support, traveled to China and met with Chou en Lai. But at the same time, he organized a secret criminal enterprise in the Oakland streets that used muscle, arson and even murder to extort club owners, dealers, and pimps. He expelled party members who had sided with Cleaver or whom he believed to have crossed him, including Seale and Hilliard.

In 1974, Newton went on a cocaine-fueled rampage of serial violence in which he shot to death a teen-aged prostitute, pistol-whipped his tailor, and viciously beat two women in a nightclub. Returning in 1977 to face charges, he reportedly had his personal thugs beat up Elaine Brown, who was the caretaker chairman while Newton hid out in Cuba after he was charged with the murder of the prostitute. Newton’s leftist lawyers prevailed to keep him from prison, but all the charges and Newton’s after-hours violence hurt the party.

The Panthers withered away. Once loyal cadres fled. By the mid-80s, Newton and his cocaine habit were all that was left. Addicted to crack, hewas killed on an Oakland street in 1989 by a drug-dealer who told me after his conviction that he was tired of Newton demanding free cocaine.

Before he died, however, Newton had tried to make amends with Pratt. In August, 1988, Newton was sent to San Quentin, where Pratt also was serving, for a parole violation. “Newton was terrified of meeting up with Geronimo,” Hanlon recalled recently, “but they made up.” In turn, when Newton’s sentence of 60 days was up, he refused to be freed to protest Pratt’s incarceration. Hanlon said he and Pratt’s other lawyers preferred that Newton leave prison and then work outside to get him released, but finally Newton simply left, his protest over.

When Pratt was finally released in 1997, Hilliard and Elaine Brown showed up to embrace him. The old feuds, killings, and betrayals were forgotten, blamed on COINTELPRO and various police forces—on everything else but themselves. Pratt himself didn’t stick around long to enjoy the good fellowship. After 27 years in prison, he took off for tranquil Tanzania. Panther days and old battles no longer interested him; and he seemed to have left his own violent past well behind him. Last April before he died, he visited California on a mission, according to Hanlon: “He was working for the cause of people he knew who were still in prison because of COINTELPRO, spending his own money. He had a commitment to help friends still in prison.”

Kate Coleman is a journalist who has covered the Black Panthers since 1977 (“The Party’s Over,” New Times) and in numerous articles since. She is the author of The Secret Wars of Judi Bari, the Earth First leader.

