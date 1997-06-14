Partners in Crime

Easily, it turns out. Of all of the treacherous aspects of Hong Kong's reunification with China, the most treacherous--and the least noticed--is that it will seal what amounts to a cooperation pact between the triad societies and the Communist Party. This dreadful alliance, of the world's largest criminal underground and the world's last great totalitarian power, has received surprisingly little attention in this country, even though the U.S. Justice Department has identified triad racketeering as a significant global threat. Even more ominously, this alliance is not accidental. It was part of Deng Xiaoping's reunification plan for Hong Kong from the very beginning, and dates from the early 1980s, when China and Britain were negotiating the return of Hong Kong to the mainland in 1997.

We know this because this past May, Wong Man-fong, the former deputy secretary-general of Xinhua, China's news agency in Hong Kong (which reputedly acts as a de facto embassy), admitted it during a forum at Hong Kong's Baptist University. Wong said that in the early 1980s, at Beijing's behest, he "befriended" Hong Kong's triad bosses and made them an offer they could not refuse: China would turn a blind eye to their illegal activities if they would promise to keep peace after the handover. "I told them that, if they did not disrupt Hong Kong's stability, we would not stop them from making money," Wong said. No one knows why Wong made this astounding disclosure about China's secret dealings with crime bosses, but there is even more to the story than he acknowledged. In the past few years, Hong Kong triads, emboldened by their friendship with the Communist Party, have expanded their illegal activities into China. Today, the four major triad societies of Hong Kong--the Sun Yee On, the 14K, the Wo Shing Wo and the Wo Hop To--have outposts in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and other mainland cities, and are expanding in size and power at an impressive rate.

The West's apparent blindness to the ramifications of a working alliance between a great power and a great criminal network is striking for its persistence. Deng had been openly hinting at an underworld accord for years. In September 1983 and June 1984, while China was still negotiating with Britain to regain Hong Kong, and again in early October 1984, only days after a handover agreement had been reached, he made remarks about triads at the Great Hall of the People that were surprisingly and pointedly positive. On each occasion, he promised that China would allow Hong Kong to govern itself as long as its administrators were Chinese "patriots" who cherished the mainland; and each time, he spontaneously brought up the subject of the triad societies, whose power in Hong Kong, he pointed out, was "very great." Of course, he said, not all triads were bad. Many of them were good. Many of them, he said, were patriotic.

At the time, a lot of people dismissed this as an old man's mysterious mumbling. Patriotic gangsters? It was true that triads had originated as a nationalist movement, but that was long ago. The first triads, according to legend, were seventeenth-century monks intent on overthrowing the Manchus, who had conquered China in 1644 and established the Qing Dynasty. (To this day, triads lean heavily toward Buddhist mysticism.) By the nineteenth century, however, the Manchus were still in power, and the triad movement had largely degenerated into a criminal underground, based primarily in Hong Kong and Shanghai. The Qing Dynasty was toppled at long last in 1911, when Dr. Sun Yat-sen--himself a triad--and his followers established the Republic of China. In 1927, another triad-turned-political-leader, Chiang Kai-shek, recruited members of his Shanghai triad society, the murderous Green Gang, to put down China's emerging Communist Party; in April of that year, the Green Gang slaughtered Communists by the hundreds. When the Communists finally seized power in 1949, hordes of Shanghai triads fled for their lives to Hong Kong, establishing that territory once and for all as the world headquarters of Chinese organized crime. After that, the triad societies of Hong Kong, with few exceptions, professed allegiance to the Republic of Taiwan and regarded the Communist Party as a bitter ideological enemy. So, in spite of Deng's cryptic comments, Hong Kong savants predicted for years that, by the time China took over Hong Kong, the triads would have fled a Communist crackdown by emigrating to the four corners of the world.