Partners in Crime

Beijing seems to have forgiven Yeung for that small embarrassment. When I visited Yeung, he handed me Emperor's glossy brochure, which was filled with photographs of himself posing with senior officials of the central Chinese government, some of whom are his business partners. Yeung has been cultivating his relationships with top Chinese government and party officials for years. He recalled to me the propitious time when he began his courtship, shortly after the Tiananmen Square massacre of June 4, 1989: "China is in very bad shape. Nobody wanted to be their friend. But we go there, one of the big tycoon from Hong Kong, and start to make friends with the top people, and invest money there. And they appreciate this." One of those appreciative friends is Xiao Yang, China's minister of justice. In November 1992, Yeung hosted a banquet in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to celebrate the launch of the first private bank in the history of the People's Republic, which Emperor and a subsidiary of the Ministry of Justice own together. The following June, the ministry became the second-largest stockholder, after Yeung himself, in Emperor International Group, the publicly traded part of Emperor Group; it purchased 84 million shares, representing 4.74 percent of the company's enlarged capital. Yeung told me that when the ministry asked to buy the stock, he broke the news to Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission, which had barred him from overseeing his own financial services division because of his criminal record. "They didn't believe it," he said, laughing. Yeung carries his business relationships with the highest officials in the Chinese government as a shield against his doubters. With neatly circular logic, he argues that his influential friendships prove that he is a fit figure with whom to be friends. "If I'm a criminal, if I'm a triad," he asks, triumphantly, "how can they trust me? "

Easily, it turns out. Of all of the treacherous aspects of Hong Kong's reunification with China, the most treacherous--and the least noticed--is that it will seal what amounts to a cooperation pact between the triad societies and the Communist Party. This dreadful alliance, of the world's largest criminal underground and the world's last great totalitarian power, has received surprisingly little attention in this country, even though the U.S. Justice Department has identified triad racketeering as a significant global threat. Even more ominously, this alliance is not accidental. It was part of Deng Xiaoping's reunification plan for Hong Kong from the very beginning, and dates from the early 1980s, when China and Britain were negotiating the return of Hong Kong to the mainland in 1997.

We know this because this past May, Wong Man-fong, the former deputy secretary-general of Xinhua, China's news agency in Hong Kong (which reputedly acts as a de facto embassy), admitted it during a forum at Hong Kong's Baptist University. Wong said that in the early 1980s, at Beijing's behest, he "befriended" Hong Kong's triad bosses and made them an offer they could not refuse: China would turn a blind eye to their illegal activities if they would promise to keep peace after the handover. "I told them that, if they did not disrupt Hong Kong's stability, we would not stop them from making money," Wong said. No one knows why Wong made this astounding disclosure about China's secret dealings with crime bosses, but there is even more to the story than he acknowledged. In the past few years, Hong Kong triads, emboldened by their friendship with the Communist Party, have expanded their illegal activities into China. Today, the four major triad societies of Hong Kong--the Sun Yee On, the 14K, the Wo Shing Wo and the Wo Hop To--have outposts in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and other mainland cities, and are expanding in size and power at an impressive rate.