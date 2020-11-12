The Turnips

England's team: a national parable

The best-selling sports video in England at the moment is titled "Do I Not Like That." The sports section of The Independent on Sunday newspaper contains a column called "Do I Not Like That." On t.v. a few weeks ago, the hosts of a satirical soccer program wore t-shirts bearing the phrase "Do I Not Like That." A recent c.d. release on the hip Too Pure label is titled "Pop (Do We Not Like That?)." In a t.v. advertisement for the yellow pages, a middle-aged, slightly nerdish man exclaims, "Do I not like orange!" when offered a choice of colors for the goods he wants to order. The nerdish man is Graham Taylor, until recently the coach of England's national soccer team, and it is he who has single-handedly popularized this peculiar locution.

We first heard it during a devastating fly-on-the-wall T.V. documentary about England's dismal attempt to qualify for the 1994 World Cup. (It is this documentary, retitled and extended, that has proved so popular on video.) England is playing Poland in a vital qualifying match in Katowice, and an English defender makes a crucial mistake; Taylor only just has time to utter his immortal line before Poland scores one of the goals that prevented England from taking part in the Cup. For some reason, it was all anybody could talk about the next day; perhaps the program itself was so bewildering, and so ineffably depressing (our failure to qualify for the Cup finals inspired considerable national introspection), that a weird and clumsy piece of phrasemaking offered us something to cling on to.

Taylor owes much of his career to Elton John, who for some years was the owner of Watford, his hometown team in the North London suburbs. Watford was a moribund minor league club when John bought it; he appointed Taylor, then enjoying some modest success with another lower-division team, almost as soon as he took over. With John's money and Taylor's coaching Watford rose through the divisions of the English football league, in 1983 finishing as high as third in the First Division, before John bailed out and Taylor moved on to Aston Villa. Taylor did O.K. there, too; he once again took a team that was struggling in the Second Division and coaxed it into the First, where it finished as championship runner-up in 1990.