The Turnips

Taylor owes much of his career to Elton John, who for some years was the owner of Watford, his hometown team in the North London suburbs. Watford was a moribund minor league club when John bought it; he appointed Taylor, then enjoying some modest success with another lower-division team, almost as soon as he took over. With John's money and Taylor's coaching Watford rose through the divisions of the English football league, in 1983 finishing as high as third in the First Division, before John bailed out and Taylor moved on to Aston Villa. Taylor did O.K. there, too; he once again took a team that was struggling in the Second Division and coaxed it into the First, where it finished as championship runner-up in 1990.

Taylor's detractors--who at presstime include everybody in England, with the possible exception of Mrs. Taylor (although, come to think of it, she has been conspicuously quiet)--will point out that he was always the wrong man for the job of national coach, that his talent was best exhibited when he had to make the best of a bad job. Nobody was surprised by the appointment, however. Taylor's rivals were all too colorful, too flashy, too uncontrollable for a position that is regarded by the English soccer establishment as essentially diplomatic in character. In any case, the three best coaches in English soccer are Scottish.

If our football team had been going through one of its frequent periods of apparently terminal decline, Taylor might have been just the ticket, especially in the short term. But, in fact, England was playing its best football in twenty years: in the 1990 World Cup we finished fourth, and we were desperately unlucky to lose on a penalty shoot-out to West Germany in a thrilling semifinal. Taylor soon put a stop to all that, however. One of his first acts as coach was to drop midfielder Paul Gascoigne, British soccer's first authentic genius since George Best, and replace him with Aston Villa's Gordon Cowans, an aging journeyman who never played for England again. And that was just the beginning: tactics were changed with bewildering frequency, players were played out of position and Taylor stuck with old favorites from his former teams for much too long.