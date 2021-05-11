The 1986 commission has been stacked to prevent unwelcome surprises. Of its 11 members, six have well-established public records of supporting government action against sexy books and films. One of the commissioners, for example, is a Franciscan priest who has condemned Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the chirpy radio sex adviser, for advocating orgasms in premarital sex. Another is a religious broadcaster whose best-selling book. Dare to Discipline—a title that would not be out of place in the bondage section of an adult bookstore—advocates corporal punishment of children. A third is a University of Michigan law professor who has argued in law review articles that pornography is not constitutionally protected. The Meese commission lacked the financial and staff resources of its predecessor, but since its conclusions were preordained, it didn't really need them.

The Meese report will recommend a long list of stem measures. They include changing obscenity laws to make any second offense a felony rather than a misdemeanor, with a mandatory one-year jail term; prosecuting the producers of porn films under the prostitution laws (because the actors are paid for their work); changing the forfeiture laws to permit the government to confiscate the assets of any business found in violation of the federal obscenity laws (allowing, for example, the seizure of a whole convenience store for the sale of a single dirty magazine); and a big enforcement push, including the appointment of a "high-level" Justice Department task force on obscenity cases. Where the pornography in question is too mild to bring the obscenity laws into play, the report somewhat cautiously recommends "private action"—picketing, boycotts, and the like. Under the federal sunshine laws, the Meese commission has conducted virtually all of its business in public— not only the hearings it staged in Washington, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York but also the working sessions it held in tandem with the hearings. Given the appeal of the subject, the show played to curiously empty houses. Not a single major newspaper assigned a reporter to cover the story on a regular basis. The only reporters who turned up for every meeting, and who assiduously collected the chaotic pastiche of hastily written drafts and documents that will make up the final report, were two representatives of what might be called the trade press. Philip Nobile and Eric Nadler ofForum, a kind of journal of sexual opinion put out by the Penthouse empire, will publish their researches next month in a book. The United States of America vs. Sex: How the Meese Commission Lied about Pornography, which combines solid reporting with lively and intelligent polemics. It is thanks to an advance reading of their manuscript and collection of documents that I have some idea of how the commission went about

It was quite a show. The commissioners heard 208 witnesses, including 68 policemen, 30 "victims," and 14 representatives of antipornography organizations. They were subjected to slide shows that were—in the words of the two ultimately dissenting commissioners, Ellen Levine, editor ofWoman's Day, and Judith Becker, a Columbia University psychiatrist—"skewed to the very violent and extremely degrading," including, in one case, a picture of a man having sex with a chicken. They made field trips to "adult bookstores." They listened as a retired FBI agent assured them that the pornography industry was dominated by organized crime. They engaged in many a zany, aimless conversation, including one discussion of necrophilia during which a commissioner wondered aloud, "Is it legal to have sex with a corpse if you're