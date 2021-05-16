Politicians are sure to take note of this result. While true believers such as Jeremiah Denton and Pat Robertson will continue to pound the table about porn, their more opportunistic, less principled colleagues will probably ease off. As Maine goes, they will reason, so goes the nation. Posturing against porn may not yet be quite the political equivalent of herpes—it will still be required of Republicans in places where the religious right is strong—but the issue has now lost much of its punch. As for the president, he may be expected to make a Saturday morning speech in order to please his friend Meese and to placate the constituency Meese represents. But the old trouper—who has a history of tolerance for sexual unconventionality among his Hollywood chums, his staffers, and his wife's social circle, who has a daughter whose recent novel includes the normal quota of steamy sex scenes and a son working for Playboy, and who himself divorced one actress and then married another after remarking that he was tired of not knowing the names of the starlets he was waking up next to—will probably refrain from expending much of his popularity on an issue that was never especially congenial for him and is now a proven political loser as well.

Still, even if the report fails to touch off the hoped-for national crusade, it is bound to play an important part in a decentralized but wider effort to constrict personal liberty and freedom of expression. Most of the fuss over dirty books occurs at the local level, in small cities and towns. Typically, an ambitious or perfervid prosecutor decides that obscenity busts are the road to political advancement or social celebrity, or an ad hoc group of self-righteous citizens tries to make its own narrow preferences mandatory for a whole community, particularly for its schools, libraries, and convenience stores. When such people succeed, the result is censorship of a small but tangible kind. They will get plenty of encouragement from the Meese report.

Experience shows that these vigilante actions are almost never aimed at violent or even "hard core" pornography. The targets are usually books that treat sex realistically, or, in the case of convenience stores, popular men's magazines. And the commission has shown the way.

Last February Alan Sears wrote to a number of large 4 companies informing each of them that the commission had "received testimony alleging that your company is involved in the sale or distribution of pornography." He invited them to explain themselves, adding ominously, "Failure to respond will necessarily be accepted as an indication of no objection." Attached to the letter addressed to the Southland Corporation, which operates the 7-Eleven chain of convenience stores, was a photocopy of a page that read in part, "The general public usually associates pornography with sleazy porno bookstores and theaters. However, many of the major players in the game of pornography are well-known household names. Few people realize that 7-Eleven convenience stores are the leading retailers of porn magazines in America." There was no indication of where the page came from. (In fact, it was from the testimony of Donald Wildmon, executive director of a religious right organization called the National Federation of Decency.) A few weeks later, Southland removed Playboy and Penthouse from its stores.