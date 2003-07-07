The Ungreat Washed

Nowhere is this prodictatorial, anti-popular prejudice more evident than in Zakaria’s characterization of present-day China. For in China, Zakaria claims, the government is “on many issues more liberal than its people.” One might wonder how Zakaria knows this, since the actual opinions of the Chinese people are rather difficult to measure, given that free expression on political matters is forbidden and punishable by imprisonment, torture, and death. Still, Zakaria insists that the Chinese people are more “intolerant and aggressive” than the rulers in Beijing. Indeed, he compares today’s China to Germany in the late nineteenth century. Both nations, he claims, could be described as “trapped between regimes that wouldn’t liberalize enough,” on the one hand, and, on the other, “mass movements” that Zakaria describes as “hyper-nationalist, fascist, communist—and ultimately illiberal.” (This, by the way, is as much a slander of the German people under Kaiser Wilhelm as it is of the Chinese people under the Communists.) The Chinese people, in Zakaria’s view, are dangerous, and best kept on a short leash by their government.

Zakaria feels compelled by political fashion to write that “the current regime in Beijing should not suppress dissent or slow down political reform.” But Zakaria’s real point is the opposite. He warns Chinese leaders that “they would do well to liberalize with care and incrementally.” Not too fast, gentlemen. And one can be sure that the Chinese dictators will take this worldly warning to heart, that they share this concern about the premature democratization of what they must agree is their dangerously illiberal people. “It is easy to believe that more democracy” in China “would mean more liberty,” Zakaria writes. But “in the short term, the opposite is true.” One day, of course, China will democratize, following the iron law of GDP growth; but “in the short term,” Zakaria insists, however long that may be, China, like the rest of the world, including America, needs less democracy, not more.

Fear of the people and trust in dictators may be the two constants in Zakaria’s confused and often murky analysis. For he is equally confident that Arab dictatorships, while admittedly “autocratic, corrupt, and heavy-handed,” are still “more liberal, tolerant, and pluralistic” than the people they rule. And that is why “the West must recognize that it does not seek democracy in the Middle East.” At least not until the Arab societies have first achieved “constitutional liberalism.”

V.

It is possible that many of those who find Zakaria’s analysis troubling will agree that in some measure it is at least realistic. Surely it is true, after all, that political development and economic wealth are closely related. Surely dictatorships have been more effective promoters of economic growth than democracies. Surely economic growth has in turn been essential to the democratic progress.

And so it may be worth pointing out that, according to the most thorough and recent studies of this issue—studies upon which Zakaria himself relies—the answer on both points seems to be no. As Adam Przeworski noted in a recent article in the Harvard International Review summing up the current state of political science wisdom, the once common views “that dictatorships promote development and that development breeds democracy are both false.” There is now a broad consensus that “dictatorships and democracies ... do not differ on the average in their annual rates of growth in total income.” The fact is, most countries that begin poor stay poor, regardless of type of regime. Those countries that manage to escape poverty are just as likely to be democratic throughout their period of economic growth (Japan, Ireland) as they are to be dictatorial (Singapore, Malaysia) or to undergo transition from dictatorship to democracy (Portugal, Spain, South Korea).

Nor is there a direct correlation between economic wealth and the transition to democracy. And even though there appears to be a correlation, as Zakaria points out, between economic wealth and the sustainability of democracy, Przeworski, on whose research Zakaria depends, notes that “these thresholds vary enormously”: “India had a per capita income of about $556 in 1947, the United States had an income of roughly $1,100 in 1830—years when both countries established lasting democracies.”

So is there any relationship between economic development and political development? In truth, no one quite knows. There is always a certain arrogance in telling other peoples what form of government best suits them. But it is worse than arrogant to tell people that they are better off under tyranny, when in truth we do not have the faintest scholarly idea whether this is the case or not. Przeworski sensibly suggests that the experience of political scientists over the decades should be reason for caution “against pretending that we know more than we know.” One would think that such caution might be applied particularly by those fortunate Americans who would recommend a form of government for others that is sharply at variance with the political principles—some have even called them “universal” principles—upon which the United States itself rests.

It remains only to address Zakaria’s central claim, that liberalism and democracy are distinct and unrelated, and that democratization may impinge on liberalism more than autocracy does. At first blush, the idea that democracy can be “illiberal” seems reasonable enough. Few people have ever claimed that elections alone are sufficient to protect individual liberties. And in theory at least, “democracy,” which is a process of choosing leaders, is not necessarily related to “liberal” governance, which is more about protecting individual liberties against the state.

But as Marc F. Plattner, the editor of the extraordinary Journal of Democracy, argued when Zakaria’s original essay appeared, Zakaria’s claim that constitutional “liberalism” is “theoretically different and historically distinct from democracy” ignores the “deeply egalitarian and majoritarian dimension” of modern liberalism. “The political doctrine at the source of liberalism,” Plattner explains, holds that “all legitimate political power is derived from the consent of individuals, who are by nature not only free but equal.” As Locke put it, men are naturally in “a state of perfect freedom,” which is “a state also of equality, wherein all the power and jurisdiction is reciprocal, no one having more than another: there being nothing more evident, than that Creatures of the same species and rank ... should be equal one amongst another without Subordination or Subjection.”

And while it is true that in Locke’s time, and for another two centuries afterward, it was possible for people, especially in England, to find liberalism compatible with non-democratic forms of government such as hereditary monarchy and even slavery, the fundamental conviction of liberalism—that all people are by nature both free and equal—was inevitably going to force a change in this perception. “As the principle that all men are created equal gained currency,” Plattner explains, the common people would come to demand the right to vote. “And once they began to do so, how could it any longer be claimed that they consented to a political order in which they had no say?” The working out of the principles of modern liberalism would inevitably mean—as indeed it has meant—that the only liberalism considered legitimate and genuine is that which is found in liberal democracy.

Which is why the fact remains that, as Plattner and other critics have pointed out, “countries that hold free elections are overwhelmingly more liberal than those that do not, and countries that protect civil liberties are overwhelmingly more likely to hold free elections than those that do not.” “This is not simply an accident,” Plattner argues. Contrary to Zakaria’s claims, “it is the result of powerful intrinsic links between electoral democracy and a liberal order.”

In his book Zakaria never bothers to address Plattner’s sharp refutation of his central thesis, although he has had years to mull it over. But his failure to do so probably stems from the fact that at its core Zakaria’s argument is not really about “illiberal democracy” versus “liberal autocracy.” All his disclaimers to the contrary notwithstanding, it becomes painfully clear reading his book that Zakaria simply has a preference for aristocratic government over democratic government at home, and for autocratic government over democratic government abroad.

This is a respectable point of view, although it was perhaps a bit more respectable a quarter of a millennium ago than it is today. Zakaria is in this respect the most literal kind of conservative, which is rare in the United States. He is nostalgic for a time when there was indeed “less democracy” in the world. He yearns for the restoration of an earlier age when in places such as England (though perhaps only in England) monarchy and autocracy, as well as aristocracy, were compatible with a developing liberalism.

That combination never really existed in the United States, where democracy and liberalism co-existed from the beginning. And it is almost impossible to imagine re-creating it in the modern world. Which people today are ready to accept the return of divine-right monarchy? Which tyrants today can be counted on to protect the liberties of the individuals over whom they wield absolute power? How would Zakaria or anyone else presume to know which dictator could be entrusted with the well-being of his or her people? And most important of all, does Zakaria or anyone else really believe that we know how to create a liberal society without democracy? The truth is that, as many experts are now beginning to admit, we have not had so much success in promoting “the rule of law” and “all that stuff.”

Indeed, for the United States and other democratic nations to support the promotion of democracy abroad is not a sign of arrogance. It is a sign of humility. We do not really know how to build a liberal society, any more than we know how to build a human body. But we do know a free and fair election when we see one. And we know what we believe: that the rights enumerated in the Declaration of Independence belong to all humankind, and therefore that liberalism in the modern world can only be genuine when the people have the right to choose—and to dismiss—their rulers. When democracies fail, we should try again to help them succeed. And when democracies falter, the answer is, yes, more democracy.

This article originally ran in the July 7 & 14, 2003 issue of the magazine.