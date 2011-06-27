Morning Links

- Citing low participation, Google announced Friday that it will discontinue its online personal health records service, Google Health, beginning in 2012.

- Physician and health policy expert Robert Berenson outlines small steps Congress can take to cut Medicare costs now. “It’s about identifying areas where the program is being abused and going after them,” Berenson says.

- Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner participated Friday in a lecture series at Dartmouth, his alma mater. Click here to watch him discuss—surprise!—the budget and the “political theater” surrounding its ongoing negotiation in Congress.