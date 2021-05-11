The Humanist Phantom

A glance at the current issue of the Humanist, the American Humanist Association’s magazine, gives a good idea of what they are up to. The cover story is “Humanistic Revolution in Health Care,” a paean to the Pritikin diet. It is followed by articles on sexual equality, genetic altruism, the makings of a good person, and the like. The Humanist would be indistinguishable from other publications promoting good causes except for several unnerving characteristics. First, it has a consistent strain of gratuitous antitheism which endows each piece with a triumphant “God-is-really-dead” tone. In this issue, for example, an article describing a politician’s fight with the local Catholic hierarchy over birth control is entitled “The Man Who Defeated God.” Second, a slightly crackpot secular millenarianism prevails. There is the promise of salvation in every new discovery, scientific or social: if only the Pritikin diet were accepted, 150,000 lives a year would be saved; or, if only we had sexual equality, we would have the “key to solving such globe-threatening problems as nuclear war, totalitarianism, and social injustice all across the board.” That same spirit compels the almost obsessive habit of ending each article with an uplifting reference to all humankind, a kind of humanist hallelujah.

It is difficult, however, to make such benign eccentricities the object of a holy war. For the religious right to sustain its malevolent fantasies about humanism, it turns not to today’s Humanist but instead to a more venerable source, the Humanist Manifesto, I and II. The first of these was issued in 1933 and signed by 34 intellectuals (John Dewey was one). Its object was not to reject religion but to replace the traditional creeds with a new one: “religious humanism.” It was to be the “vital, fearless and frank religion” that new realities demanded. By today’s standards the manifesto is a mild, naive affirmation of faith in science, reason, and “manly attitudes.” It rejects the traditional belief in God and calls for man to create his own ethics; it rejects “acquisitive and profit-motivated society” and calls for a “socialized and cooperative economic order” with “the equitable distribution of the means of life.” The content is vaguely Marxist, humane and minus the class antagonism. But the pretentions of the 15 numbered principles are decidedly biblical. Take humanist principle number one: “religious humanists regard the universe as self-existing and not created.” This statement tells us nothing about the universe, since “self-existing,” though the kind of word that might inspire an Escher painting, is philosophically empty. It is a thinly disguised declaration about (the nonexistence of) He-who-is-supposed-to-have-created-the-universe, a politely humanist way of saying that in the beginning God did not create the heavens and the earth.

Forty years later the Humanist Manifesto began to look a bit dated. So a sequel—Humanist Manifesto II—was produced. By now there were many more signers. They included biomedical types like Francis Crick and B. F. Skinner; philosophers like Sidney Hook; civil liberty lobbyists like the heads of Planned Parenthood and the Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws; and liberal—very liberal—churchmen, mostly Unitarians with a rabbi thrown in here and there. By now, the pretense that humanism was a new religion or in any way “religious” was dropped. The new manifesto was frankly antireligious, although it did, with Christian charity, concede that “traditional religions are surely not the only obstacles to human progress.” All the hallmarks of the old humanism are there: a naive faith in science (“We need to extend the uses of scientific method ... to build constructive social and moral values”); a rejection of Cod (“We find insufficient evidence for belief in the existence of a supernatural,” p > 0.05, no doubt, or, for you lawyers, case dismissed); the enshrinement of “self-actualization” as the goal of life; the assertion that ethics is “autonomous and situational needing no theological sanction”; an attack on orthodox religion for “unduly repressing sexual conduct”; an affirmation of the right to birth control, abortion, and permission to express “sexual proclivities” and pursue “lifestyles”; and a definition of civil liberties that includes “the right to die with dignity, euthanasia and the right to suicide.” In keeping with the fashion of the times, a few new cliches are appended: a commitment to decentralized decision-making, a salute to “the energy and idealism of the young,” an appeal for “a world order based upon transnational federal government,” and bows to ecology and a new world economic order for the third world. All in all, a mixture of old-fashioned earnest atheism and late-1960s radical libertarianism, floating in a gelatinous universalism worthy of a UN preamble. It is the creed one might expect of a socially conscious, passionately naive microbiology major.