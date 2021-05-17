Agnew and Red Meat

The Vice President’s former chief assistant, C. Stanley Blair, who has resigned and is running for election to Agnew’s old job as Governor of Maryland, regularly attended the senior staff meetings that begin each working day at the White House. Blair’s successor, Arthur Sommer, attends only by invitation and is seldom invited. The Agnew press spokesman, Herbert Thompson, was originally on the staff of the President’s Director of Communications, Herbert Klein. Thompson has been removed from the Klein staff and now reports only to Agnew. Tlie Vice President has diminished his dependence upon the Nixon staff of speech writers by hiring a writer of his own and shifting Thompson from press relations to speech drafting. Some of Thompson’s press duties are being assumed by Roy Goodearle, a former advance man who was transferred from the Nixon staff to the Agnew staff during the 1968 campaign. Whether Goodearle is Agnew’s man or Nixon’s man on the Agnew staff may be a moot point with White House reporters. In Jules Witcover’s account of the 1965 campaign. The Resurrection of Richard Nixon, Goodearle is quoted as saying at a staff celebration after the Nixon victory, “Why don’t we all get a member of the press and beat them up? I’m tired of being nice to them.”

Agnew’s share in the White House awakening and widened contact that followed the antiwar rally in Washington on May 9 and the student killings at Kent State University affected him as it affected everyone around Nixon. At a session in his office with Walter Heller and 10 other senior professors from the University of Minnesota, he listened with attentive respect to their protestations that his invective, the total o,age that he had been casting, had materially contributed to the deep, growing, and dangerous alienation of students and academics who by no stretch of reason could fairly be numbered with the President’s “campus bums” and Agnew’s “criminal activists.” He pleaded that he had been misrepresented and misunderstood, that he had never intended to be divisive in the way they said he had been, and he acknowledged that he perhaps had a duty to speak so that he would not be misunderstood. His staff later sent each of the professors the texts of 15 of his speeches, including four or five of the famously abrasive gems. Agnew was immensely pleased by a return letter from one of the Minnesota callers who conceded that the whole of what he had said was less offensive than the reported excerpts had been. The subsequent care with his language has not applied to the printed press and to such public figures as Senator Fulbright, former Defense Secretary Clark Clifford, and retired Ambassador Averell Harriman. Some of his attacks have been as vicious, as twisted in fact and innuendo, as ever. But the victims are fair game, in a sense that the dissenting young and black and poor are not, and if the Vice President were judged only by the speeches he has delivered since early June he might be said to have undergone a constructive though modest change.

But Agnew denies himself that basis for judgment with his penchant for talking at length about himself, preferably on television. Then he documents characteristics that may be only deduced from his speeches. For all of his claims to respect the right of dissent, he is offended by any criticism of or attack upon established authority, particularly if it is the President’s authority. He rejects the notion, if it ever occurred to him, that a Vice President’s “right” of free speech may be inhibited by his position in ways that a critical professor’s or commentator’s right is not inhibited. He hungers for publicity, says whatever he has to say to get it, ignores, the possibility that a silent and unnoticed Vice President may at times be more useful than a vocal and publicized Vice President. Complaining that his “bland” speeches were poorly reported, he told a BBC interviewer: “So, in a desire to be heard, I have to throw them what people in American politics call a little red meat once in a while, and hope that in spite of the damaging context in which those remarks are often repeated, that other things that I think are very important will also appear.” The same interviewer asked .him about his notorious statement that some Americans should be separated “from our society with no more regret than we should feel over discarding rotten apples.” Agnew answered: “There are people in our society who should be separated and discarded… We’re always going to have a certain number of people in our community who have no desire to achieve, who have no desire to even Sit in an amicable way with the rest of society; and these people should be separated from the community. Not in a callous way, but they should be separated as far as my idea that their opinion shall have any effect on the course we follow.”