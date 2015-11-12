The other way to raise capital is to sweat it out of the backs of the poverty- ridden citizens. This doesn’t make economic sense but it is fine politics. Communist Russia did this. Red China is doing it and so is Cuba. Conceivably a fascist dictatorship could get away with it, too. But to succeed there must be iron discipline at the top, an impassioned puritanism in the masses, and somebody abroad to hate. Then the poor patriotic citizens sacrifice themselves in Operation Bootstrap.

Well, observes this valuable New York financial service coolly, so what? If the poor countries want it that way why not let them? To paraphrase the idea (with a bow to Value Line) it will take the underdeveloped nations longer to work out poverty, perhaps, but isn’t that their business? If their effort collapses they can't blame us. On the other hand if it succeeds, as it has in Russia (where capitalist countries – always excepting the purist USA – eagerly carry on profitable trade), then the natives become affluent and less ideological. Give a communist his home and the hopes of a car and Marx recedes a bit.

The fear of going bourgeois agonizes Mao in Red China now. The Russians have come a long way in this direction in 50 years. Why is it so terrifying to think of underdeveloped countries following the same path, quietly asks this leading Wall Street investment service?

There were three participants at Glassboro: Messrs. Johnson, Kosygin, and the crowd. We thought the crowd did wonderfully. They cheered “Alley” every chance they got. He responded graciously. Don't tell us this doesn’t mean anything. It is easy to be cynical in the aftermath as the false euphoria fades away. Superficially nothing is changed. The old Moscow hard line is back again. But a shrewd and sensible Russian leader has had his first glimpse of America's quiet might, and he has seen a warm, friendly crowd crying for peace. That language needs no translator.

Meanwhile, Secretary McNamara is in Vietnam, presumably discussing with General Westmoreland a request for 100,000 more troops. We have a feeling Glassboro makes it harder for President Johnson to go along with the escalation of the war.