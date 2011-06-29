The Deepest Resource

THE FOLKTALE IS the most unpretentious and democratic form of literature—a story that everyone is free to tell and embellish because it belongs to no one in particular. In the early nineteenth century, the apparent authorlessness of folktales is what made them so appealing to cultural nationalists. If no single person invented a folktale, it must have arisen in some primal, almost mystical way from the mind of the people, the folk. It is no coincidence that Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm, the brothers who first published such fairytales as Snow White and Rumpelstilskin, were also the authors of a pioneering German dictionary and works on German legal history. All these activities were designed to prove that Germans, while they lacked a national state, had a national culture.

But reading Folktales of the Jews, Volume 3: Tales from Arab Lands, the remarkable new collection issued by the Jewish Publication Society, shows how dubious this way of thinking about folktales really is. This anthology of sixty stories is drawn from the Israel Folk Archives at the University of Haifa, where, starting in the 1950s, immigrants to Israel from around the world recorded the folktales of their native lands. (The volume opens with a foreword by Ellen Frankel, the series’ editor, paying affectionate tribute to Dov Noy, one of the twentieth century’s leading scholars of folklore, the founder of the IFA, and “an unsung Jewish hero.”) Earlier volumes in the series covered tales from Eastern Europe and the Sephardic Diaspora. This one includes stories from Iraq, Yemen, Egypt, Morocco, and other Arab lands that were, until 1948, home to ancient Jewish communities.

Originally, these stories were told orally, in the humblest circumstances: “watching over a delivering woman, during condolence visits, on holidays and on the Sabbath. … On the trips men took to and from markets.” The generations of Jews who recounted them would doubtless be surprised to see them as they appear in this book, so formidably armored by scholarship. It is not uncommon for a one-page story to be followed by eight pages of footnotes and commentary, and each tale is cross-referenced against The Types of the Folktale, the standard register of folklore motifs.

The lay reader will not be able to make much use of these motif codes (“D2188.2: Person Vanishes”, or “N825.2: Old Man Helper”). But seeing them after each tale helps to drive home an important point about the universality of folktales. It is natural to read Tales from Arab Lands for insight into Jewish and Arab cultures or for a sense of connection with this part of the Jewish past; and the stories do yield some historical insights. Yet these Jewish stories—about the Baal Shem Tov (whose legends spread from Hasidic communities in the Land of Israel into Arabic folk traditions), or King Solomon, or some venerated Moroccan rabbi—are usually close cousins of folktales told in other parts of the world, from Scandinavia to Japan. Just as humanity’s language instinct allows us to invent thousands of different languages from the same basic elements, so our story-telling instinct leads us to adapt the same narratives to every climate and culture.