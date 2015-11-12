The trend among the “littles” is away from evangelical literary protest and toward the psychedelic affirmation and “culturo-sexual revolt” of the hippie Sixties. California (north and south) and New York City’s East Village pro-vide “happy obscenity, love, despair, torture” (Entrails) and “impulse manifestoes and synthesia translation” (Anonymous). Earth, located in Santa Monica, Calif., “will take anything with balls behind it . . . guts, meat, no subtlety.” In nearby Hermosa Beach the Scum Publishing Co. puts out a magazine called Horseshit. But these magazines offer almost nothing that is genuinely experimental; there’s a good deal of rather fashionable sophomoric despair.

Collectively, the “littles” seem to soak up all the verse in the country that goes unpublished elsewhere. A survey by John Sankey in 1953 showed that poetry accounted for 43 percent of all material these magazines fronted. Poetry seems to obey some kind of Parkinson’s law which dictates that as outlets expand, so does supply. One side-effect of this is the “coterie” impression that has always characterized the little magazines and which Archibald MacLeish deplored in the first issue of Reed Whittemore’s Furioso in 1939. "A magazine of poetry is a place where poetry gets published. It is not, however, a place where poetry gets read,” he wrote, adding that in such journals “poets read their own poems and sometimes each others.”

Sampling a recent batch of little magazines, I got the feeling of camaraderie among “club” members and a fanatic dedication to the business at hand, which is to thumb one’s nose at the Establishment. Much of the prose has that loosely fractured, pseudo-Joycean syntax. There is not enough first-rate material, even by beginner’s standards, to fill up a hundred, let alone 600 publications. Yet in 1945, Frederick J. Hoffman, Charles Allen and Carolyn Ulrich, in their book The Little Magazine could state that “they [the magazines] have introduced, and sponsored, every noteworthy literary movement or school that has made its appearance in America during the past 30 years,” when Sandburg, William C. Williams, Sherwood Anderson, Hart Crane, Hemingway, Caldwell and literally scores of others were introduced by the “littles.”

Where are their successors? A talented writer today is just as likely to start at the top as at the bottom. Tolerance for the off-beat has broadened. Our tastes are more shock proof, if not necessarily more discerning. The Laughing Horse was run out of California in the 30’s for printing some letters of D. H. Lawrence. Lawrence, Henry Miller, William Burroughs and Hubert Selby, Jr. are now available at the corner drugstore. In an ironic sense, the “littles” suffer because of the success of their predecessors. So they are left with the option of advancing the guard even further (chiefly through pornography), going academic (Partisan Review), or retreating into a collective narcissism. This last group embraces most of the hard core, struggling, mimeographer and offset publications that need money the most, and are the most unlikely to get it – at least from the National Endowment.

There is a curious observation, to be made: the physically more attractive publications yield the best writing. Among this letterpress aristocracy, Carleton Miscellany might be called the All-American little magazine; it carries a strong tone of literary dissent without lapsing into a faddish despair or the automatic protest of the New Left. Chelseaemphasizes the work of foreign writers. Evergreen Review is a big “little” that has made it with tasteful pornography and smart promotion. Mutiny is avant garde but anti-beat. Kulchur is just plain beat, although edited from an address on Park Avenue. Paris Review, with its cafe society connections, (it is bankrolled in part by the Aga Khan) publishes material of a high order, but is only vaguely experimental.