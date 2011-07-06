In his zeal to debunk, Winkler sometimes goes too far and loses the thread of his argument. The murder rate of 1.5 per year in Dodge City in the 1870s and 1880s is, given its population of just over one thousand, six times the murder rate in New York City today and, not as he claims, evidence that the western frontier was a peaceful place. But the high crime rate explains the appeal of gun control in places Americans falsely associate with gun freedom. Winkler uses this history to cudgel the “extremists” (or “zealots”) on both sides—the gun rights advocates who believe that modest forms of gun control violate American traditions and the gun control advocates who believe that extreme forms of gun control do not. But the appeal to history takes one only so far. The legal arguments of the NRA and similar groups also relied on both modern conditions and on the original understanding of the Constitution.

This brings us to Heller. For many conservatives, the case vindicated two of their pet causes: originalism and gun rights. Originalism is the jurisprudential school that holds that courts should interpret the Constitution so as to conform to the understandings of the founding generation. Justice Scalia’s majority opinion and Justice Stevens’s dissent both focused on eighteenth-century historical sources and mostly disregarded post-ratification developments in popular opinion and social norms.

Yet many commentators—including Winkler—believe that Scalia’s originalist approach in Heller contained serious flaws. After a tedious historical exegesis, Scalia dispatches the D.C. law in a few sentences by noting that its confiscatory impact exceeded that of other gun control laws in American history, even some that were struck down by state courts, and then notes that the Court’s holding would not require the overturning of many conventional gun control laws—including limitations on possession by felons and the mentally ill, limitations on possession of guns in sensitive places like schools and government buildings, and restrictions on the commercial sale of guns. But he does not cite any historical support for the claim that modern gun control laws would have passed eighteenth century muster.

Indeed, if the founders believed that gun rights served to protect militias, then it is hard to see why machine guns—military weapons of the sort that militias cannot do without—would be excluded from the protection of the Second Amendment, as Scalia suggests in another part of the opinion. Nor does Scalia provide historical evidence that the founders believed that a ban on handguns would violate the right to bear arms. These holes in the opinion raised suspicions that Scalia chose a politically convenient outcome rather than a jurisprudentially sound one, and this is Winkler’s view. Heller throws a sop to libertarian conservatives and preserves a role for gun control favored by law-and-order conservatives, while rejecting the confiscatory agenda of liberals.

But Winkler supports the outcome in Heller, and offers a back-handed defense of the opinion as a kind of involuntary exercise of judicial statesmanship by a justice who rejects the notion that judges should be statesmen. In Winkler’s view, Heller cooled political temperatures and produced a sensible political compromise. The kind of confiscatory gun control long advocated by liberals—which would involve the seizure of more than 200 million weapons—is not realistic, politically or practically. But enough prominent figures supported it to fuel the NRA’s public-relations machine and stoke fear and anger among gun owners. By removing gun confiscation from the political agenda, Heller offered reassurance to gun owners while eliminating gun control laws that were ineffective and, outside a few cities, lacked political support. But Heller also preserved forms of gun control sanctioned by history, which could no longer be regarded as a step down the slippery slope to confiscation because of the new constitutional barrier around gun rights.