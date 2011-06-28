Franklin: When Will Gay Marriage’s Time Come in Literature?

It is a truth now occasionally, if not yet universally, acknowledged: that a single man, whether or not he possesses a good fortune, could be in want of not a wife, but a husband. The passage last weekend of New York’s historic same-sex marriage bill, which made the state the largest to join the gathering movement, was thrilling to all supporters of equal rights. But, watching the joy that exploded in the streets of Manhattan, I felt a moment of sadness for all the writers, over the last century and earlier, who spent their lives in long-term homosexual relationships but were unable to record them in fiction. From Pride and Prejudice to Freedom, straight marriage—good, bad, or heinous—is the most exhaustively explored subject in literary history. But, if we look to literature, in so many cases, to teach us how to live, gay couples embarking upon marriage today will find few examples to guide their way.

Gertrude Stein, W.H. Auden, and W. Somerset Maugham are just a few of the writers whose homosexuality was an open secret during their lifetimes. But even these courageous figures rarely depicted gay couples in their fiction. The memory of Oscar Wilde’s 1895 trial for “gross indecency,” in which passages from The Picture of Dorian Gray were read as evidence, was likely still too fresh. (The magazine editor who originally published Dorian Gray as a serial tried to reduce the damage to Wilde by censoring the text, as I explained in this column, but his alterations were insufficient to protect the author.) Modern literature is full of variations on the theme of the closet, amounting to a virtual manual in how to disguise a gay relationship.

Henry James’s novel The Bostonians (1886) is credited with originating the term “Boston marriage,” used to describe two women who cohabit on a long-term basis but may or may not be sexually involved. In the novel, the unmarried feminist Olive Chancellor becomes fixated on her young protégée Verena Tarrant, who ultimately rejects her for the smooth-talking Basil Ransom. (Olive, for her part, has “no views about the marriage-tie except that she should hate it for herself.”) James brilliantly introduces Olive from the perspective of Ransom, who imagines himself to be suave and sophisticated but is flummoxed by the way Olive confounds his ideas of femininity. He sees her as nervous and “morbid,” in plain clothes and no jewelry. There is something sexless about her: “She was a spinster as Shelley was a lyric poet. … She was so essentially a celibate that Ransom found himself thinking of her as old,” even though he knows she is younger than he is. “He did not dislike her … but, little by little, she gave him an uneasy feeling,” Ransom concludes. He is too conventional to recognize Olive as she really is; he can process her sexual identity only as “unease.” (Of course, she may not be aware of it herself.)

In Of Human Bondage, which appeared in 1915, Maugham presented an even more bizarrely encoded female character. Scholars have speculated that Mildred, the great love interest of Maugham’s alter ego Philip, was modeled after a man who broke the writer’s heart in his youth—not least because of the way Maugham depicts the character physically. Mildred is an odd and unattractive love object, with thin, pale lips, narrow hips, and “the chest of a boy.” She is cold and deeply unappealing; Philip’s passion for her manifests more as anger than desire. The two other major love relationships in the novel are depicted as more emotionally satisfyingly, but sexually they are left undeveloped. Norah, the woman with whom Philip has a more even-keeled affair, is tender and nurturing, but their sexual relationship is “not essential.” And for Sally, the much younger woman whom he finally decides to marry, Philip feels “a great affection. … She was a splendid animal, without defect.”“I’m so happy,” he tells her after she accepts his proposal. “I want my lunch,” she replies.