Machiavelli’s romanticism is most evident in the case of Cesare Borgia. Serving in an important diplomatic capacity—his title was Second Chancellor of the Florentine Republic—Machiavelli observed at firsthand Borgia’s success as a military leader, as he brought one Italian city state after another under the control of the Papacy. But Borgia, of course, was known also as among the cruelest of men; rumors that he was responsible for the death by poison of his brother circulated widely, and in any case Borgia’s direct involvement in the killing of his enemies was beyond dispute. Machiavelli was barely bothered by any of this. In the most famous passages of The Prince, Borgia became the very model of a leader whose cruelty serves the higher end of avoiding anarchy and whose actions are therefore justifiable. In those passages, realism is given its finest expression. This, Machiavelli tells us, is what politics is about. Take it or leave it.

But fortuna would shape Borgia’s fate as it shapes us all. After the death of his father, the territories Borgia had conquered began to rebel, helped along by factions in the Vatican long opposed to Alexander and his son. “Like all those before him who had tried to convert papal kinship into political power,” Unger comments, “Cesare Borgia had in fact built on sand.” Once seemingly all-powerful, he had become desperate, even pathetic, after power slipped from his grasp. He died in obscurity, “largely forgotten by the world that had once trembled at the mere mention of his name.”

One might think that a realist would have been able to look through Borgia’s bluster and see the shaky foundations on which his empire had been built. But Machiavelli was too enamored of power to view matters so clearly. Unger clearly understands this. “The admiration Machiavelli felt for Cesare Borgia was as much a product of emotion as reason,” he points out. “It resembles a schoolgirl crush, giddy and thoughtless.” Even a decade after his personal encounters with Borgia, when he came to write The Prince, the crush was still there. Borgia, he commented in his masterpiece, was “a prudent and courageous man.” In perhaps the least insightful passage he ever penned, Machiavelli concluded that “if he failed in the end, it was through no fault of his own, since it was born of extraordinary and extreme malice of fortune.”

Unger cites this passage and recognizes its flaws, but he is anxious to defend Machiavelli on nearly all counts, and so he fails to appreciate how thoroughly Machiavelli had succumbed to the same wishful thinking that characterized the Christianity for which he had such disdain. Perhaps the faithful had it right after all. In Machiavelli’s account, as in those of the Church he scorned, the world is governed by a supreme and unseen force well beyond the control of men, even the most powerful of them. Call it, if you must, fortune. But a God by any other name is still a God.

Unger is a storyteller, and a good one, and so perhaps it is unfair to hold him to the standard of a theorist. But not content to end with Machiavelli’s death, he goes on to consider his gift to us now. “Terms like Realpolitik and raison d’état, theories that take a dim view of humanity and advocate strong medicine to curb our appetites,” he concludes, “can be traced to Machiavelli’s writings, particularly to The Prince, where he sets out most forthrightly his bleak vision of our animal nature.” If Unger is correct, and I believe he is, we have inherited not only Machiavelli’s genius but his flaws. Today’s realists might well benefit from some reflection on Machiavelli’s great error: worship power a bit too much and reality will eventually elude your grasp.

Alan Wolfe’s Political Evil: What it is And How to Combat it will be published by Knopf in September.