Lindsay—The First Six Months

The tax fight, the third in Lindsay’s lawful trinity, has provided abundant evidence of his stubbornness. He inherited numerous debts and a rising curve of municipal expenditures and obligations. During the previous 10 years, although the city’s population actually declined slightly, its annual budget climbed 125 percent to $3.8 billion, second only to the federal government in the nation. Real estate taxes had gone up by 75 percent, and business and sales taxes had more than doubled. In his final year, Wagner had to seek the state legislature’s permission to resort for the first time to short-term borrowing to meet $256 million of this year’s expenses. “A bad loan is better than a good tax,” Wagner said in the Micawberish style that drove his critics wild. To close this widening gap between income and expenses, Wagner sought a constitutional amendment that would enable the city to raise the real estate tax above the existing limit. Last year’s Democratic-controlled legislature consented, but there was no certainty that this year’s legislature, under divided political control, would oblige with the necessary second passage, or that the voters would approve in a referendum.

Lindsay increased the city budget by $500 million and asked for the equivalent in additional taxes. He proposed a graduated city income tax covering residents and commuters alike at a rate one-half that of the state’s tax, and also a 50 percent jump in the tax on the sale of shares on the New York Stock Exchange. After months of maneuvering, bluffing and cries of outrage, the tax question was resolved at 4 a.m. on June 16 following three days and nights of a marathon bargaining session of city and state leaders. Lindsay wound up with only $283 million in new taxes, somewhat more than half of what he had asked for. The graduated income tax was set at one-fifth rather than one-half of the state rate, and then only for city residents. Commuters are to pay a tax on their earnings (not including their rents, dividends, capital gains and other income). Their tax is not to be graduated, but the effect is much the same since the size of their exemptions declines as their income rises. In principle if not in disposable cash, this settlement is a victory for Lindsay. Almost no other city has a graduated personal income tax; most cities which have anything of this type have a flat payroll tax that is regressive. Moreover, the settlement established the principle that commuters have to bear some share in the cost of running the “core city” off which they make their living.

During the tax struggle, Lindsay’s tactics were criticized. It was suggested that he would have achieved more had he consulted privately with the legislative leaders before setting forth his demands publicly. He was attacked for refusing a deal suggested by Governor Rockefeller that would have brought substantially more revenue but would have included a payroll tax. On balance, Lindsay probably followed the right strategy; some battles are best won by fighting them through to a finish, in the open. In view of Rockefeller’s weakened political position, the election year fears of a tax rise that gripped the legislators, and the obdurate opposition to any commuter tax by the suburban members of the Republican-controlled state Senate, Lindsay did about as well as could be expected. And by his fierce resistance to the payroll tax (which further endeared him to the Liberal Party) and his cool refusal to be bluffed by Stock Exchange threats to pull out of the city in retaliation for the higher tax on stock transfers, Lindsay showed that he is not in guiding strings to the business community, even though its members supplied most of his $2 million campaign fund last year.

Stubbed Toe Over Transit