The Secret Agent

In 1760, Bancroft became an apprentice to a Connecticut physician, and began acquiring the distinctive intellectual interests he pursued thereafter. In 1763, as the Seven Years War ended, he skipped out of his apprenticeship and sailed off, first to Barbados, and then to Dutch Guiana on the South American mainland. Here he quickly parlayed his medical learning into employment as a “surgeon” to European plantation owners. By 1766, with his savings in hand, he left his medical tasks behind and began journeying through the surrounding countryside, keenly observing the flora and fauna. A year later he sailed briefly back to Barbados and New England before heading off to London, which became his permanent home until espionage drew him to Paris.

All this might seem a mere prelude to Bancroft’s real life in diplomatic treachery. But grasping the course of Bancroft’s life is essential to Schaeper’s larger project. As his subtitle—Scientist, Author, Spy—suggests, the proper way to understand Bancroft is to ask how his plunge into espionage followed his prior activities. For Bancroft’s three years in Guiana became the basis for his initial success in metropolitan London. His first genuine claim to fame came with the publication in 1769 (when he was all of twenty-four) of his Natural History of Guiana, a work full of keen observations of natural life, including the behavior of aboriginal inhabitants, whom he viewed in dispassionate terms. By promising a glass of rum to any native who brought him a snake, Bancroft soon gained a collection of three hundred reptiles. His most celebrated observation was the recognition that the “torporific eel” (as he called it) stunned its adversaries with an electrical shock. In 1769, Bancroft also published a pro-American pamphlet on the imperial controversy over Parliament’s claims to jurisdiction over its colonies. He followed that four years later with a three-volume novel, The History of Charles Wentworth, set in England and Guiana.

For a provincial youth from an extremely modest background, this was an extraordinary record of accomplishment, and Bancroft was honored with election to the Royal Society in 1773, when he was still twenty-eight. One of his sponsors was Benjamin Franklin, the leading American in London, who naturally showed particular interest in Bancroft’s work on the electrifying eel. Franklin remained his patron thereafter, which accounts, of course, for his inclusion in the American embassy in Paris. Yet what Bancroft and Franklin also shared was an Atlantic identity that transcended their American origins. London, not Philadelphia, had been Franklin’s home since 1758, and he was perfectly content to live in the empire’s great metropolis. For Bancroft, residence in Britain offered a wealth of opportunities that America could not. He pursued medical studies in Scotland, became an early member of the reformist Medical Society of London, and thought of America first and foremost in commercial terms, as a potential source of the tree-bark based dyes from which he and his brother Daniel hoped to make their fortune.

Bancroft had become a British American, in the full sense of the term, and from that identification Schaeper draws an important conclusion about his political identity and loyalty. American writers have treated Bancroft’s espionage as a simple matter of treasonous disloyalty to his native land. But to which country did Bancroft owe his allegiance? Happily resettled in metropolitan London, married to an English Catholic who completely broke with her family to settle with him, eager to make his fortune in commerce and stocks, Bancroft was no longer a mere Connecticut Yankee. Like Franklin, he was a citizen of the empire, an Atlantic man. At the same time, he could harbor the hope, or the illusion, that his espionage might somehow facilitate the reconciliation of the mother country and its former colonies. Schaeper proposes that Bancroft wanted to see American rights vindicated and the authority of the empire preserved—and that was a position many participants would have favored, at least into 1775. Whether it remained a plausible option after 1776 is a tougher question.

But Bancroft had other motives. The outbreak of the Revolutionary War suspended his plans to profit from the production and sale of American dyes in Britain. Bancroft had a family to support and a life to pursue, and not just in some provincial English town where the cost of living would have been tolerable. He wanted fortune as well as fame. As John Adams reported, Bancroft loved to descend “into the deepest and darkest retirements and recesses of the brokers and jobbers, Jews as well as Christians,” there to search for any tip to aid his stock speculations. (Adams was also driven wild by the amount of Burgundy that Bancroft would drink, the cayenne pepper he heaped on his food, and his mad fascination with royal gossip.)