The Power of Pets

When we turn away from the world of work to the place we relax, we return to creature comforts and to the creatures with whom we feel most like ourselves. With pets, we feel surrounded by love that resembles the love we feel for ourselves. Pets--too often, not enough--make the house a home, create the family's sense of being a family. Even if, especially if, it's only you and your dog.

Cynicism, from cunis, the Greek word for dog, referred originally to post-Platonic philosophers, like Diogenes Laertes, who adopted a dog-like attitude toward life. The philosophy of cynicism was a kind of fanatical Platonism, a pagan form of unhappy consciousness. It believed so strongly in the reality and the beauty of the Platonic ideal, of the pure Idea whose reality for Plato was absolute and universal, that the world, by comparison, in all its messy impurities, was considered worthless, worthy only of dogs. Cynics are often accused of having no values, but they are cynical precisely because they have the highest, most absolute, most unrealizable ideals of all. Compared to the infinite distance between the ideal and the real, between the idea of absolute perfection and an imperfect world, compared to that, no distinction in this world has any value at all to the cynic, not even the difference between humans and dogs. Talking about one is the same thing as talking about the other, to a cynic. For all the difference there is, dogs might just as well talk, or write books; philosophers, or presidents, may just as well bark. Bush's bark is quoted (if that's the word) in Millie's Book; it serves, in a thank-you note, to acknowledge a gift for his dog: "Arf, arf for the dog biscuits--Sincerely, George Bush."

One of the most interesting moments in recent pet history occurred when a capital magazine insulted Millie's beauty in its pages. It called her the ugliest dog in Washington (which even Barbara Bush acknowledges to be true). To her rescue chivalrously came Leader, who, in a press release, perhaps quoting Bush, denounced the attack as "an arf-front to dogs everywhere." The schnauzer's reply to the insult to Millie was first reported in his newsletter, issued by Dole's office, called News from the Leader. It comes beautifully printed on excellent paper, embossed with a photograph of the schnauzer's head, looking old and wise and doleful. In it he warns the magazine: "If the editors of Washingtonian keep up these dogmatic attacks, they had better watch their step--literally watch their step." Manipulating the distinction between the literal and the figural, Leader draws attention to the metaphorical nature of this punning language. Taking the metaphors with which we sometimes equate humans and dogs as if they were concretely, actually true, the cynic, Leader, laughs. Laughing too, we momentarily adopt the cynical position of people who think that politicians have all literally gone to the dogs.

The complex personification of political pets reflects the degree to which animals, everywhere in our society, are being anthropomorphized. To the Greeks, closer to our animal ancestors, it seemed extremely important to distinguish oneself from the beast. Since Aristotle, humans were supposed to be absolutely distinct and superior, by virtue of their soul, their reason, their morality, language, emotions, their relation to death, beauty, to laughter, to love and so on. This supposed superiority of humans was vigorously and usually brutally assumed, for example, to give us absolute power of life and death over all animals. German idealists, from Kant to Heidegger, promoted enlightened treatment of animals, but located them on a hierarchical moral scale, somewhere above rocks and plants, but definitively below us. At the other extreme, and much more recently, are those radicals of the Humane movement who see nothing more than a difference of degree between animals and human--a slippery slope on which animals, if anything, are higher up on the scale of virtues than humans. Anti-vivisectionists, for example, see no reason in principle why one should permit the suffering of animals in order, perhaps, to alleviate human suffering. Jeffrey Masson and Susan McCarthy, in their new book, When Elephants Weep, take a radically humane position, displaying with compelling anecdotes what they take to be the moral quality of animal sympathy and the dignity of animal suffering.