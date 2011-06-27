The 80s Were Weird

Via Eli Lake, an ABC commercial from 1987 that promoted the network's fall lineup with an extended montage of cowboys, pies to the face, the Washington metro, fighter jets, dancing, boats, farms, sunsets, toddlers, marching bands, and a whole lot of patriotism:

Possibly the most anachronistic part is a woman (at 1:42) saying, "There's two things I can't stand. One of them's NBC, and the other one's CBS." There really was a time when it was considered normal to have a loyalty to a television network. Were you supposed to watch your network's shows even if you didn't like them as much as the programming on other networks? Root for your network to finish first in the ratings? It all seems vaguely familiar yet utterly bizarre.