Trouble in Store

Economic dependency also charges merchant-customer relations. Historically, African Americans have shown their resentment of commercial outsiders by looting Jewish businesses during riots and by using the imagery of parasitic bloodsuckers. The Korean influx into black communities gave new life to this plaint. In 1981 the black Amsterdam News described the black merchants' response to "Koreans Dash for Harlem Cash" as "anti-Korean hysteria." In past blow-ups, Koreans have had to agree to repatriate profits in the community, to share entrepreneurial skills, and to donate money to community organizations, While some Flatbush boycott leaders speak of punishing "particular merchants," not all are so circumspect. Boycott rhetoric has brimmed with cries to buy black and to expel ethnic foreigners. A flyer for the Afrikan People's Farmers Market states, "We must control our money, what we buy and when, when we produce for them and when we don't…. No longer are we forced to shop with people who do not look like us."

Korean success generates other feelings. "The Koreans are claiming buildings we've dreamed of, that we've longed for, for years." Many feel that blacks once again are being denied their place in the ethnic queue by newcomers who are leaping over them. One boycott leader said that suddenly the Koreans "are everywhere. They are given money to establish themselves. How can poor people like that just come to this country and do that unless they have been given a fund? There's no one doing that for black people." In fact, the start-up capital for a grocery store is typically less than $10,000, and banks and the government are rarely its source. Koreans get capital from relatives, from their own labor and self-denial, and from mutual savings associations. They extract their profit from family labor and contrast their ferocious work ethic — for years many work twelve to sixteen hours a day, six or seven days a week — with the relaxed attitudes of blacks. A New York Post editorial, "Scapegoating New York's Koreans," argued that the Korean formula of hard work and loyal families "is a path open to any group that wants to follow it."

The Post implied what it did not say: blacks fail to travel that path, A cop in front of the boycott line sneers, "Great! They'll close the fucking store down. And you know what will replace it? A crackhouse." At a black-Korean consciousness-raising session, the most moderate blacks bristled at the phrase "hardworking Koreans," and replied, "We work hard too!" Equally problematic is the "you" in "Why can't you make it?" The underclass? West Indians? Blacks in general? West Indian homeowners who have reclaimed entire neighborhoods are also vindicating the old immigrant formula. Without hardworking Caribbean baby sitters, many white professionals could not work so hard either.