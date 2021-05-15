Trouble in Store

Finally, blacks resent the presumption that they are all shoplifters. For proud immigrants in this working-class neighborhood, many of whom rebuke what they see as the slothful ways of poor American blacks, the scrutiny of merchants is insulting. The problem is that Flatbush merchants do face endemic pilfering. The Church Avenue subway stop has been the scene of numerous muggings, and wolf packs recurrently terrorize the riders of the nearby D line. So merchants frequently resort to generalized suspicion. "How do we know which ones are going to steal?" asks a merchant. "We have to watch everybody."

Some merchants simply charge off theft. One explains, "The moment you make an issue of it, they start screaming, 'You racist.' They make everything racial. You just try to get them out of the store." The sad truth is that street realpolitik does work; a merchant who delivers only a mild rebuke will suffer incursions again. When Korean merchants try to open bags or stop customers, they touch a black sensitivity to the quick. Moreover, a Brooklyn minister observes, most incidents involve Korean men and black women, "We are supersensitized to that [disrespectful] attitude toward our women…. Black women have been the doormat of the men of every race in the world."

Economic dependency also charges merchant-customer relations. Historically, African Americans have shown their resentment of commercial outsiders by looting Jewish businesses during riots and by using the imagery of parasitic bloodsuckers. The Korean influx into black communities gave new life to this plaint. In 1981 the black Amsterdam News described the black merchants' response to "Koreans Dash for Harlem Cash" as "anti-Korean hysteria." In past blow-ups, Koreans have had to agree to repatriate profits in the community, to share entrepreneurial skills, and to donate money to community organizations, While some Flatbush boycott leaders speak of punishing "particular merchants," not all are so circumspect. Boycott rhetoric has brimmed with cries to buy black and to expel ethnic foreigners. A flyer for the Afrikan People's Farmers Market states, "We must control our money, what we buy and when, when we produce for them and when we don't…. No longer are we forced to shop with people who do not look like us."

Korean success generates other feelings. "The Koreans are claiming buildings we've dreamed of, that we've longed for, for years." Many feel that blacks once again are being denied their place in the ethnic queue by newcomers who are leaping over them. One boycott leader said that suddenly the Koreans "are everywhere. They are given money to establish themselves. How can poor people like that just come to this country and do that unless they have been given a fund? There's no one doing that for black people." In fact, the start-up capital for a grocery store is typically less than $10,000, and banks and the government are rarely its source. Koreans get capital from relatives, from their own labor and self-denial, and from mutual savings associations. They extract their profit from family labor and contrast their ferocious work ethic — for years many work twelve to sixteen hours a day, six or seven days a week — with the relaxed attitudes of blacks. A New York Post editorial, "Scapegoating New York's Koreans," argued that the Korean formula of hard work and loyal families "is a path open to any group that wants to follow it."