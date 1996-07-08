Reed in the Wind

Most members of the Christian Coalition are Pentecostals (like Robertson) or Southern Baptists (like Falwell). Ralph Reed was raised a Methodist, in an atypical venue and class background for members of the religious right: he is the son of an eye surgeon and grew up mostly in Miami. He was born in 1962, and was a political whiz from an early age. In high school he was a Boys State representative, like Bill Clinton. He was chairman of the College Republicans club at the University of Georgia, in which position, he reports, he "built a formidable campus organization." He also founded a national conservative group called Students for America.

Since his book is more apologia than autobiography, it isn't clear from reading it exactly what Reed's moves were after college, but he calls himself a "Republican political operative." In 1983 he had a "faith experience" and began attending an evangelical church; and, in the late '80s, he got a Ph.D. in history from Emory University in Atlanta. (His dissertation topic, not mentioned in his book, was "Fortresses of Faith: Design and Experience at Southern Evangelical Colleges, 1830-1900".) His belief seems sincere, though his conversion to fundamentalism did occur after it had already emerged as a powerful force in the Republican Party. Why he temporarily withdrew from the political field to academia is a bit of a mystery.

In January, 1988, Reed had what he calls "an epiphany," not a religious one, at a Republican precinct caucus in his suburban Atlanta neighborhood. He and his wife had gone to the caucus as supporters of Jack Kemp for president: more than four years after his religious conversion, and only one year before the founding of the Christian Coalition, Reed was an enthusiast for the most economics-oriented, least moralizing candidate in the Republican presidential race. The Reeds "stepped into a hall packed with charismatic Christians and fundamentalist evangelists" who had been tightly organized to deliver the caucus for Pat Robertson. And then:

As I walked back to my car after the meeting, my head was swimming with ideas.... My candidate had been trounced, but I was nevertheless euphoric about the outcome. Why? Because my own dream of bringing religious values and conservative principles back into the political arena after two generations of liberal dominance seemed possible for the first time. I had seen the beginning of a new political era in that Georgia courthouse.... Millions of conservative religious people were coming of age politically, and all they needed was guidance and direction.

Soon afterward, Reed went to New Hampshire during the primary campaign, and there he met Pat Robertson. They met again at the Bush inauguration and had a long talk, during which Reed says that he suggested to Robertson that evangelicals take a more conciliatory approach toward the traditional elements in the Republican Party, "trying to gain influence without casting aside GOP officials and longtime activists." In September 1989, Robertson hired Reed to form the Christian Coalition. This entire history makes Reed look awfully like a non-evangelical Republican who saw in Robertson a good career opportunity, and took it.

What Reed had realized was that fundamentalist Christians were potentially the best constituency group in American politics. They were relatively easy to organize, since they already belonged to churches and other organizations; and they had a high level of discontent with the state of the country, which gave them a strong motivation to become involved in political activity. In particular, Reed writes, "the religious conservative movement was the only hope to build a Republican Party in the South." In his view, the reason the religious right had not yet achieved its political potential was that it had been run by clergymen rather than by experienced pros such as himself.

Falwell's Moral Majority, the precursor organization to the Christian Coalition, was a hollow shell, in Reed's account, with no real membership or organization, highly vulnerable to being unmasked by the press as an emperor with no clothes. It was also politically naive in the extreme, something that Ralph Reed is not. The Moral Majority put into office America's first divorced president, Ronald Reagan, and got nothing in return except friendly phone hookups at right-to-life rallies. Given the weaknesses to which big-time evangelists are notoriously prone, the movement was constantly at risk of being discredited by the sexual and financial excesses of some of its celebrated figures, such as Jimmy Swaggart and Jim Bakker. Reed wanted to replace men of the cloth at the operational helm with "the very best legislative tacticians I could find, preferably with strong credentials outside the narrow confines of the religious conservative movement."

The Christian Coalition concentrated on creating the kind of network of local organizations that the Moral Majority never had. Reed says that the Coalition now has 1.7 million members in 2,000 local chapters--the long-term goal is to have a presence in every precinct in America--and that it is "the best organized constituency in American politics." Reed and his allies have been adept at the political uses of fax machines, telemarketing techniques, cable television, talk radio and computer bulletin boards. The Christian Coalition's signature tactic is unloosing an avalanche of grass-roots protest upon the offices of members of Congress. In 1994, for example, a congressman attached an amendment to an education bill requiring that all teachers be state-certified. This deeply alarmed the home-schooling movement, an important element of the Christian right. "Within seventy-two hours an estimated total of 200,000 activists had been notified," according to Reed, and "they lit up the Capitol switchboard like a pinball machine." The amendment failed in the House of Representatives by a vote of 424 to 1. This year, when Bob Dole was staggering after the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, the Christian Coalition was crucial in helping him beat Pat Buchanan in South Carolina. Now Reed has a big chit to call in.