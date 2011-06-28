Tina Brown’s Awful 'Newsweek' Cover Story on ‘Diana at 50’

Writers should be excused their obsessions, and they should even be pardoned for writing too much about those obsessions. But Tina Brown, the editor of Newsweek, has decided to make her article on “Diana at 50” the cover story of her magazine. The piece ponders what Diana would have been doing with her life had she not died in Paris.

It is almost impossible to do justice to the sheer awfulness of this story. Brown can be forgiven for making a lot of money from the Diana business, but she cannot be forgiven for writing sentences like this (about a party Brown attended) in a magazine meant for adults:

Had she been there, Diana would have lit up the gathering with her radiant blondeness.

This sort of thing is to be expected (“What would she have been like? Still great-looking: that’s a given.”), but the article moves from the fawning to the bizarre when Brown starts solemnly pontificating on more serious subjects. Brown really thinks it is worthwhile and interesting to make guesses like this one:

She would, much earlier, have parted company with Tony Blair, stung by his failure to use her for big peacemaking missions overseas.

If written about most people, this would suggest a hint of criticism—Brown seems to be saying that Diana’s ego was so big that she would make political decisions based on a personal slight—but Brown clearly means it otherwise. Then, it’s time for sheer corniness: