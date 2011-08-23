THE BULGARIAN AUTHOR Miroslav Penkov, who writes in English, is more at home in his adopted language than his discontented characters are in their own skins. His splendid prose can be fleet, leisurely, colloquial, or formal. And this mastery was hard-won, if we can judge from the narrator’s experience in “Buying Lenin,” one of the droll, sad tales in East of the West, the first collection of Penkov’s fiction. A character named Sinko tells us that as a boy in Bulgaria, while his “peers were busy drinking, smoking, having sex, playing dice, lying to their parents … or making bombs for soccer games, I studied English.” Accepted (like Penkov) to college in Arkansas, Sinko soon learns that lurking behind his second language is a third, the one that says, “it was fixin’ to rain” and “a bummer” and “yonder.” He continues: “I was exposed to words I didn’t know. … What was a hotpocket? I wondered. Why was my roommate so excited to see two girls … making out. What were they making out?” So the narrator plunges into his second immersion course, soaking in the vernacular until “the words rose liberated. I was ecstatic, lexicon drunk.”

For Penkov’s readers, the result is a thoroughly convincing American idiom that carries the history of the Balkans on its back. Penkov’s prose nearly resembles the sly, lucent style of Bernard Malamud: his English is blessed with both the license of a visitor and the inherited rhythms of the Old World. The boldly metaphorical (“My loneliness rose up in me like steam over a barren field;” “The moon, tiring, swims toward the horizon”) abides gracefully with the colloquial (“I said, ‘No, it’s all good.’ But on the inside I was, like, You think?”) and the epigrammatic (“You can’t get to know someone by shoving a finger up their nose. But if someone shoves their finger up your nose, you learn some things about them”).

The skillful linguistic shifts in East of the West are matched by other peregrinations. Rebounding from the United States to Bulgaria and back, most of the stories also jockey from the present to the Balkan past, both historical and legendary. These journeys home are spurred less by nostalgia than by an inflamed case of homesickness. For Penkov’s characters, homesickness is active and has agency, which is why their narratives are so painfully and hilariously effective. Links to the past, even the distant past, are as close and clear as a printed genealogy. From grandfather to grandmother to grandfather, the malcontents in East of the West climb and re-climb their family trees, which branch out more often than not into the story of a nation.

Between 681, when the kingdom of Bulgaria was founded, and 1396, when it was invaded by the Ottoman Turks, this bellicose and proud country twice commanded much of the Balkan Peninsula. Surprisingly, Bulgaria’s collective memory of ancient empire is fresh: for a century and a half, the country was under Byzantine rule, and then “under the fez” for half a millennia. Finally freed from the Ottoman yoke in 1878, Bulgaria sided with the loser in both world wars and ended up in 1945 as a Soviet-style one-party state, pitifully reduced in size and nearly broken in spirit. It was only after the fall of the Soviet Union that the country regained some autonomy.