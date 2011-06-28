Life In Ohio, A Continuing Series

Eww:
DELAWARE, Ohio — A woman faces several charges after she allegedly sprayed deputies with breast milk as they tried to detain her over the weekend.
The incident occurred early Saturday morning near the Bridgewater Banquet & Conference Center on Sawmill Parkway.
According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area after receiving calls about a domestic dispute. When they arrived, a man told them that he had been attending a wedding at the facility with his wife, who had gotten drunk and struck him several times before locking herself in a car.