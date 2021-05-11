Genes 'R' Us

This all sounds nice—and, for the most part, it is true; the expression of genes (even genes as simple as the ones for skin pigmentation) is exquisitely sensitive to the environment. But this doesn't mean that it is in principle impossible to meaningfully alter behavioral patterns by manipulating the genes. Indeed, very simple reasoning leads to the conclusion that, in principle, it almost certainly is possible to affect intelligence, aggression, and other traits through genetic engineering.

Just about all psychometricians now agree that genetic differences underlie some substantial fraction of the differences in intelligence—as crudely measured by, say, IQ, scores—among people. Granted, this consensus says nothing for certain about individual cases. The difference in intelligence between Sylvester Stallone and Stephen Hawking is, for all we know, entirely due to the environment. And, granted, this consensus provides no guarantee about the ultimate manifestation of genetic differences between two people. Even if part of the difference is genetic, that does not mean that anyone with Hawking's genes would have wound up with his mind: the role of the environment in shaping the mind is too critical. What is safe to say is this: some babies have constellations of genes that are more likely to lead to genius than other babies' constellations of genes. And growing evidence—some from studies of identical twins reared apart—suggests that the same may go for courage, altruism, moodiness, etc. If these constellations of genes, along with their statistical implications for behavior, can ever be isolated, that will ensure decades' worth of articles for bioethics journals. For these statistical correlations will no doubt entice more than a few expectant parents into an intense interest in genetic engineering.

Actually, even if observed differences in intellectual and emotional traits had no genetic underpinning, there would be reason to believe genetic engineering is in principle possible. After all, no scientist denies that evolution, by recombining genes, has raised the average intelligence of the population (or, more accurately, the average potential for intelligence). And there is no reason to assume that this process of recombination has reached any fundamental limit. It is strange to hear government scientists, many of them steeped in the study of how natural selection has manipulated the genes to create the human brain, acting as if there were no reason to believe that manipulating the genes could have any effect on the human brain.