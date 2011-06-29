Morning Links

- Many physicians have spoken out against the government’s plan to use “mystery shoppers” to assess medical access. But Ken Bottles, M.D., argues that a well-planned and implemented version of the program could work.

- Speaking of quality of care, a recent study found that medical errors that lead to malpractice suits occur frequently not just in hospitals, but also in outpatient settings.

- Meanwhile, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation has released a new online directory of reports comparing quality of care among doctors and hospitals in different states.