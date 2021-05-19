New Marks, Old Mistakes in Berlin

The political loss of prestige has been enormous. The pro-West Berliners feel very strongly that the westerners have welched on them, pointing to the sequence of events as proof. The new mark was introduced here on June 25, the day after the Russians had announced their own currency reform. Most Berliners recognized the Russian announcement as the inevitable, even necessary, response to the previously announced western currency reform. But they welcomed the contest on a political basis, seeing in the western move proof that America, Britain and France would remain here no matter what Russian pressure might be applied to get them out. On this basis, they were ready to accept the difficulties that would arise as a result of the simultaneous circulation of the two currencies.

A certain amount of protest was voiced when the western authorities ruled that both currencies would be accepted at par for rationed foodstuffs, elevated and subway fares and in payment of municipal services such as gas and electricity. Nevertheless the ruling was eventually accepted. Insistence on payment in the new marks for food rations would have made impossible the situation of the hundreds of thousands of Berliners who live in the western sector but work in the eastern. Moreover, Berlin's elevated railways are under complete Russian control because they form part of the Soviet zone's general railway system.

During the following days, other western orders broadened the field of goods and services for which both currencies had to be accepted at face value, and there was a mounting wave of protest from pro-western Berlin politicians and financial experts. The final blow fell on July 4 when the westerners suddenly announced that only 25 percent of all wages would be paid in western marks, the remainder in the old marks. In effect, this decision forced the acceptance by Berliners of a major part of their wages in a currency that western officials had been denouncing as inflationary and worthless.

J. O. Fisher Freeman, deputy Financial Adviser to General Clay, told newspapermen that it had never really been the intention of the westerners to introduce the Deutsche mark as the main currency in the western sectors of the city. He made this statement the day after the issue of the 25-percent-wage decision. To American and British newspapermen who heckled him, he said, "One might really regard the 25 percent to be paid in western marks as a hard-currency bonus."