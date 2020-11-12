The School for Scandal

Training America's next generation of political hacks.

THE NATION'S political professionals—all the consultants, campaign managers, lobbyists, pollsters, and media wizards who have overrun Washington and established a serious beachhead in most big cities and state capitals—have a problem. On the surface, things seem to be going pretty well. The pros have built the political system into a multibillion-dollar industry, employing thousands of people. They've made themselves seemingly indispensable to every kind of high-officeholder, would-be officeholder, and moneyed interest with an ax to grind. They have seriously weakened the legal profession's traditional lock on political influence. To the lawyer's role as automatic political insider, they have added the entrepreneurial independence and personal flamboyance of the modern-day business hero, resulting in a mythic formulation all their own.

But though they are as rich as the businessmen and as powerful as the lawyers, there is one thing the political pros still don't have: respect. They still lack a "profession," with the exclusivity and prestige that would entail. Now they have taken their first step toward psychic equality with the doctors and lawyers. They have the Graduate School of Political Management.

Chartered in 1986 by the state of New York, GSPM started holding classes last September at City University of New York's Bernard Baruch College. It is the brainchild of Neil Fabricant, a lawyer who held a series of jobs in and around New York state politics before founding something called the New York State Legislative Institute. As executive director of the institute (the major function of which, it seems, is to employ Fabricant), he became a kind of public sector entrepreneur, moving first into computers and demography, then taking over, building up, and selling the Empire State Report, a magazine on New York politics.