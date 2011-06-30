Morning Links

- Yesterday a federal appeals court upheld the individual mandate in a 2-1 ruling. One of the judges affirming the law was appointed by George W. Bush and clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia. For more on what it means, read Andrew Koppelman's excellent analysis here.

- "Most states are making substantial cuts to services that will slow the economic recovery and undermine efforts to create jobs," according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

- Jared Bernstein on how we could bring in $1 trillion in revenues by cutting tax expenditures.

- Bruce Bartlett with the evidence that Americans support higher taxes.