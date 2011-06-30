Today's WSJ Supply-Side Nonsense

Indeed, that conclusion is so obvious the Journal concocts a convoluted rationale to get around it. The structure of the editorial is that it begins with the second point -- revenues are really low because of growth -- and then works to the first point -- the Bush tax cuts produced big revenue gains! -- before arriving at the conclusion: "A tax increase won't help growth—or revenues." That way the Journal can treat the 2003 tax cuts as some distant historical aspiration rather than current tax policy.

What about the revenue gains after 2003? Revenue tends to fluctuate wildly during upturns or downturns in the economy -- fluctuations that dwarf any secular effect from tax cuts. After 2003, supply-siders endlessly hyped the revenue gains -- not mentioning the massive revenue collapse that followed the 2001 tax cuts -- as evidence of the success of the tax cuts. It wasn't just that we happened to cut taxes at the trough of the business cycle, they argued. We were experiencing the "Bush boom." It was a miracle! Then things kind of went bad and revenue collapsed. To buy into the Journal's logic, you have to assume that the 2003 Bush tax cuts had an enormous effect on growth right away, and then zero effect on growth ever since.

The more plausible interpretation is that tax rates at current levels have a trivial impact on economic growth. Otherwise we're stuck with the Journal's claim that we're experiencing slow growth due to sub-optimal tax policy, and the solution to this is to keep current tax rates in effect.