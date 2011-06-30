I Don't Get No Respect, I Tell Ya

with Courtney Pitman

The Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement division just can’t catch a break lately. Amid an extremely partisan national debate, this unit has deported more unauthorized immigrants than any other administration, a fact that immigrant advocates decry as too harsh, and anti-immigration groups seem to overlook during their criticism of Obama’s inaction on immigration enforcement.

Further, the administration’s signature effort in immigration enforcement, Secure Communities, is facing increasing opposition on a seemingly daily basis. The program intended to take the pressure off of local enforcement agencies by requiring that fingerprints of all arrested individuals be shared with ICE, who issues a detainer for those in the country illegally and deports them, prioritizing the removal of dangerous criminals. However, critics have continually pointed out that the more than 25% of the people deported have no criminal conviction at all.

Citing these numbers and negative effects on community policing as unauthorized immigrants are afraid to report crimes, several localities tried to opt-out of the program in the latter half of 2010. After months of conflicting information, DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano confirmed in April that local governments cannot choose to remove themselves from the program. Apparently missing the notice, Governor Pat Quinn announced in May that he was removing Illinois from the program, followed by similar announcements from the Governors of New York and Massachusetts over the ensuing month.