What The Bachmann Skeptics Get Wrong

1. They assume that Bachmann will say a bunch of obviously crazy/ignorant things and expose herself as unpresidential. It could well happen. But it could also not. So far, Bachmann is disciplined. And, whatever lack of gravitas Wilkinson detects in person, I don't think it comes across on television.

The interesting thing about her is that insiders who have worked with hr seem convinced she's our of her gourd, but she manages to contain the crazy in public. The John Wayne gaffe cited by Murphy is a nothing-burger, smaller than gaffes committed by other candidates routinely. (Imagine if Bachmann had discussed Iraq policy at length while referring constantly to the country as "Iran" and its people as "Iranians.") Now, if Bachmann does make a lot of Palin gaffes, she'll be discredited. On the other hand, if the press pillories her for pseudo-gaffes in a way that seems sexist or condescending, and it doesn't have the goods on her, Bachmann could benefit from what clearly appears to be a double standard. I continue to suspect that the Bachmann skeptics think she'll implode largely because she reminds them of Palin, when in fact she has a professional staff and is far more in control than Palin. The continued assumption that she will necessarily humiliate herself will have the added benefit of making it easy for her to surpass expectations.

2. While Republican voters care about electability, I'm not convinced they have an accurate sense of which candidates are more electable. Maybe they'll decide the more electable candidate is the one who can challenge the horror that is Obamacare and hang it around Obama's neck, and isn't compromised by having implemented the same plan at the state level. In 2000, polls showed that Republicans considered George W. Bush more electable than John McCain even though McCain was almost certainly a more potent general election prospect.

3. I suspect Murphy's view of the power the the Republican establishment is colored by his experience working for McCain in 2000, when the party establishment united and crushed the McCain insurgency. But of course it's different in important ways. McCain was challenging the party power structure from the left, violating the party's central tenet by attacking Bush's proposed tax cut as unfair and unaffordable. Thus Bush benefited from a concerted effort by Republicans in Congress and K Street along with all manner of right-wing pressure groups, like the Christian Coalition, Rush Limbaugh and so on. This time around, a great many of those groups are working to defeat Mitt Romney.

I don't doubt that a substantial and powerful part of the GOP coalition would unite around Romney against Bachmann for electability reasons. But Bachmann will have plenty of organizational and media support of her own in such a scenario. She has extensive Tea Party backing, and would enjoy support from the aforementioned anti-Romney crusade. Limbaugh and many other conservative commentators love her. She may lose, but she won't be like McCain, standing alone against the overwhelming force of the conservative movement and the party apparatus.