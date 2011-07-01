Back in January, when Galván approached authorities about his son’s disappearance, he was met with blank stares and open admissions that the police couldn’t or wouldn’t do anything. He grew so frustrated with the evasion that he undertook his own investigation. He traveled to General Terán, where everyone knows everyone. He sought out a local priest, who helped him contact restaurant owners and motel managers, with whom he spoke and pieced together his son’s last steps. After talking to witnesses who were in the square the day his son was taken and who saw the attackers, Galván believes that Roberto Jr. was apprehended by the police for unknown reasons. The truth about what happened is unlikely ever to be known. Criminal bands and police often mix, and kidnappers and assassins rarely identify themselves after a crime. “We know where he stayed, what he ate, and who had taken him,” Galván said. What’s missing, of course, is the answer to the most important question of all: where his son is today.

After months of begging authorities for answers to no avail, Galván decided to try something different. He became one of the many Mexicans who, after years of watching fearfully from the sidelines, chose to protest the drug war and the government’s response to it. On June 4, the Caravan for Peace, 13 buses full of activists and victims’ families, began a trek across the length of Mexico, starting in the central city of Cuernavaca and following the path of cities and states most affected by the drug conflict. They moved closer and closer to the U.S. border, eventually ending up at ground zero of the war: Ciudad Juarez. In each city, they stopped and held demonstrations that drew thousands of supporters and curious onlookers. Sisters of the disappeared shared photos of their lost brothers; wives of the dead spoke about their grief. “There was a hidden social reality in Mexico,” explained Pietro Ameglio, one of the leading activists in the Caravan, who has worked for a quarter-century promoting nonviolent change in Mexico. “Forty thousand people have died and ten thousand people have been disappeared in Mexico. Everyone saw [the numbers], but they didn’t know them. Now, they know.”

The Caravan represents the first time that a mass movement of civilians has demonstrated on a national level against the drug violence and the government’s handling of it. Local demonstrations have popped up in the past, but the Caravan has stretched throughout the country. Its members are wealthy and poor, drawn into the fight because they have somehow been touched by the conflict—an increasingly common affliction.

One of the main reasons the Caravan has struck a chord with Mexicans is that its arguments are radically different from much of the official discussion of the drug war. Calderón’s government has long argued that those killed in the war are almost always involved in organized crime and narco-trafficking. (The vast majority of those killed—as many as 90 percent—are criminals, Calderón said in April 2010.) The few remaining deaths are military or police, or an unfortunate few civilians caught up in the fighting.

The Caravan, however, disagrees. As families of victims took the podium at protests, the stories of the dead were attached to names, not just the stigma that, if they had died, they must have been caught up in drugs and crime. “What the Caravan has found is that the vast majority of victims are civilians,” Ameglio argues. There are no statistics to support his case, because official numbers are collected by government sources. And, to be sure, a portion—possibly a substantial one—of the war’s casualties are indeed from the cartels. But the idea that civilians with no involvement in criminal activity also make up a significant proportion of those killed is shared by numerous human rights organizations. Silvano Cantú, a researcher at the Mexican Commission for the Defense and Promotion of Human Rights (CMDPDH), says that as many as half the deaths are likely innocents. For example, he points to the approximately 1,000 children who UNICEF says have died in the crisis.