Lindsay Lohan turns out to be a hard money crank:
With a vacant Federal Reserve Board spot open and Peter Diamond still unqualified, I wonder if Richard Shelby would consider appointing her. She has sound conservative views on monetary policy, a successful entrepreneur, and she appeals to the youth vote Republicans badly need. And she has appropriately skeptical views of labor:
I also believe a Federal Reserve appointment would give Lohan the structure she needs to keep her life on track. It's win-win!