The Burgo complex shows Souto de Moura’s subtle sensitivity to the singularity of place, with the design of the tower’s facades inflected to block out noise from vehicular traffic while responding to the brilliant Portuguese sun: The smaller north and south façades are mostly glass, the east and west façades mostly opaque. And even this grander work shows the kind of attention to detail that makes of machine-made materials and large-scale projects a handmade work of art: How he turns those corners, transitioning from glass to stone panels! Glass plates are folded into beams or panels like the interlaced fingers of a meditating Buddha, suggesting a fanaticism for turning the details of construction into moments of art evocative of Mies, Souto de Moura’s self-confessed inspiration.

Surveying Souto de Moura’s projects one by one yields much to praise and even to celebrate. (Others are less remarkable, including one of his most celebrated, the Casa das Historias Paula Rego in Cascais, a display of two pyramidal towers anchoring an opaque, rectangular, mat-like structure, all earth-red-dyed concrete outside and cool white galleries and glassed courtyards within. Here, Souto de Moura proves himself not the sculptor his parti for that project demands.) So his receipt of the Pritzker could be cause for jubilation. But I’m not dancing, I’m yawning.

My reason is that the Pritzker committee has bestowed its honors upon this kind of work many times before, including to Siza; Murcutt, who was on this year’s jury; and Zumthor. In choosing Souto de Moura, the Prizker committee is rewarding an approach to design rather than a singularly creative practitioner. This approach embraces what modernization offers underdeveloped societies: It rejects nostalgia and historicism by embracing the stylistic signifiers most commonly associated with modernism, while doing architecture’s best to stay globalization’s culture-debasing hand by insisting upon meticulous craftsmanship and a considered sense of locality and place. Twenty years ago, this was a theoretically provocative and aesthetically important approach to design, but it is far less relevant to the central issues facing architecture today.

With architecture culture now thoroughly globalized, most people have stopped worrying that the built environments of Budapest, Dehli, Kinshasha, and Singapore will be indistinguishable. McDonald’s and Starbucks may be colonizing the world, but, as people’s general cultural knowledge has expanded, it has become obvious that geographical particularities, economic development, political systems, and cultural mores are simply too variable to create the built environment of pervasive homogeneity that architects and architectural theorists once fearfully predicted.

Decades-old news is no news, and so, for Souto de Moura to really deserve the Pritzker, the quality of his work ought to be extraordinary, surpassing in aesthetic creativity the example that its recognition sets for the profession as the recipient of architecture’s top award. This is true of the buildings of Zumthor, the 2009 Pritzker winner about whom I wrote for TNR, and of Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa, the 2010 winners. The work of these architects is stupendously innovative and meticulously executed, challenging the viewer’s sensorial expectations to offer up a kind of bodily aesthetic experience that only architecture, and only the very best of architecture, can create. (Sejima’s New Museum in New York City doesn’t come close to exhibiting the best of her talents, which can be seen in the Glass Pavilion of the Toledo Museum of Art and in the Museum of Contemporary Art in Kanazawa, Japan.)