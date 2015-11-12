Clinton based his criticism on common morality, thereby attacking a fiction of identity politics that blacks are a group walled off from the rest of America and that the only conduit back and forth is Jackson. Clinton was able to handle Jackson not simply because Sister Souljah was such an absurd figure; Clinton also had a lengthy record on race. His three speeches after the l.a. riot laid the groundwork for defusing Jackson later, though he'd hardly planned it. With his fight with Jackson, he removed the last real obstacle to his ability to define the party.



Bill Clinton's politics would not have prevailed if he had not linked them to his policies. And as soon as he had vanquished the unanticipated challenges of Tsongas and Brown, he began his march of policy anew. He rejected the notion that he should dispel the "character issue" by making a Checkers-like mea culpa, and doggedly began to focus on Bush on a substantive level. His campaign in Pennsylvania was launched with a policy address on economics at the Wharton School, Michael Milken's alma mater, which provided an ideal backdrop for his critique of what had gone wrong in the 1980s. A long environmental speech followed the economics speech. And each were neglected by the press, especially the network news. Just when the field appeared to be clear, Clinton disappeared from view.



Clinton can talk the talk and walk the walk, but he is never quite the perfect wonk. As a consummate pol, he can never be that one-sided. He has diligently read and studied monographs in almost every area of social policy. He knows the details of apprenticeship training programs in Germany, health care in France, and child care in Israel. He is not donnish, but mind-numbingly empirical and pragmatic. More important, his policy wonkery is about more than the details: it's a central part of his personality, the way in which he has rationalized and defended his ambition.



The source of his policy expertise can be traced back to his relationships at Oxford, and even back to his own way of transcending the limits his background might have imposed on him. His need to escape led him to transform the fatherless poor boy, abused by an alcoholic stepfather, into the 16-year-old representative to the American Legion Boys Nation, who shook hands with President Kennedy, then into the Oxonian, and the longest serving governor in the country. It was also what drove him to confront the byzantine political world of Arkansas with a policy-oriented politics. Among his most hard-won achievements was convincing the state to accept higher taxes for education reforms. (The constitution requires a three-quarters vote for passage of any tax but a regressive sales tax, making any reform almost inherently unpopular.) Clinton's reformism evoked a schizophrenic response of pride and resentment: Hurrah for Clinton! Who does he think he is?

Clinton believed in education as the fundamental way to uplift his backward state, as he believed in it as the only way to escape his origins. Ironically, focus groups conducted by his campaign have consistently interpreted his intelligence to be the result of a privileged upbringing. Many infer that he must come from an old money family. The confoundment is a sign of how well the self-made man has succeeded. And the residue of this journey -- an instinctive recourse to policy -- has emerged throughout the campaign.



Going into the California primary, Clinton was nervous that Ross Perot would soon propose a detailed program to complement his image of a man of "action." Clinton did not want to be second. Every weekend, from mid-May on, his three closest policy advisers -- Robert B. Reich, Ira Magaziner, and Derek Shearer -- all friends from his Oxford days -- gathered at the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock to draw up a national economic plan.



On June 22 Clinton released "Putting People First: A National Economic Strategy for America." It was vintage Clinton in its empiricism: he translated precisely a belief in government into investment in human capital and productive goods. The plan offered the substance to broaden his coalition; his policy capped his politics. Politically, the plan had four impacts. First, it consolidated his position within the Democratic Party. Both the mayors of the big cities and Jackson had criticized Clinton for not agreeing to a plan to reconstruct urban America. Clinton's plan, however, was more comprehensive than theirs. Clinton appeared at a meeting of the Conference of Mayors, where he now received enthusiastic support. And Jackson was isolated. Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson, a Clinton supporter, called him from the mayors' meeting to tell him to get on board.



Second, the plan demonstrated Clinton's earnestness to the electorate, dealing indirectly with the "character issue." Incredibly, a poll showed that two-thirds of the voters had heard of his plan and a majority actually supported it. Third, it was crucial in helping Clinton edge ahead of Perot in the polls. Another surprise for Clinton was that Perot failed to propose his own plan. Perot's entry into the race both complicated politics and made it simpler for Clinton to be himself. By persevering on policy, he made his strongest case against the undefined phenomenon without having to engage him head-on. When Perot begged the question of what he would do, Clinton began to be given credit for his substance. Once the conservative notion that the country's social problems would be solved by the automatic operation of the market fell into discredit during the continuing recession, the alternative to Bush had to draw a renewed focus. Perot, by making the argument for governmental action without providing any program, only undergirded Clinton's position.



Clinton's disinclination to pick two or three easy themes all along had frustrated many of his political advisers. One of Clinton's politicos wanted him to study Garry Wills's new book on Lincoln to try to learn how to become more succinct. Clinton studied it and even spoke with Wills. But his inclination is to explain as much as he can. Being succinct strains his powers, as his nominating speech for Dukakis in 1988 made painfully obvious. Clinton sees the interconnections among the issues and wants to tell you all about them. His flaw is more than the desire to please; it also flows from his cast of mind. In the end, reducing his content to easy themes might have made it harder for him to make his case; for what he needed -- and wanted -- to defend was substantive politics. He had to present his character whole -- pol as wonk, wonk as pol, all of a piece.

Clinton's fall forced him to defeat narrow conceptions of the Democratic Party and to forge a new coalition and political identity for himself. The figure who takes governing seriously is what the country wants but has had trouble seeing in Clinton. Now his nomination testifies to his perseverance, highlighting a morality tale that tells itself. And as the Democrats gather in Madison Square Garden, the very early Clinton, who was there all along, is reemerging.

This article originally appeared in the July 29, 1992 issue of the magazine.