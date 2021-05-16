Why Men Are Still Beasts

Person insists at the outset that love "does not discriminate between the sexes." Granted, "men and women may be more interested in love at different times in the life cycle or may be more vulnerable to different distortions of love." But, "the power of love does not by nature affect one sex more than the other." In her chapter on the differences between the sexes, she goes into detail about some of these "distortions." She writes, "Women are more at ease with the mutuality implicit in love, as well as the surrender, while men tend to interpret mutuality as dependency and defend against it by separating sex from love." Indeed, the typical man "stands ready to demand sexual and amorous fidelity while disavowing it himself.... He fantasizes about omni-available women and dreams of sex with two women at a time. Often be seeks simultaneous love relationships with two women..."

So far so good; this is indeed the sad truth. But then Person shifts into her explanatory mode, which means, for her, getting Freudian. "Women's preoccupation with pair-bonding and the fear of its disruption can perhaps best be understood in the context of specific features of the female Oedipal constellation. The fact that the girl relinquishes her first object—her mother—in favor of her father has several important ramifications.” And so on. As for the tendency of men to “divorce romantic longing from sexual longing,” the problem is that they’re afraid to love: "The male's fear of the female (and his anger at her) stems from different developmental levels: fear of the pre-Oedipal mother of infancy who abandons/engulfs; of the phallic-narcissistic mother who confirms/denigrates masculinity; of the Oedipal mother who cannot be fulfilled, who rejects and falsely seduces, and who prefers the father."

IT SEEMS obvious—to me, at least—that the evolutionary explanation is much simpler than Person's explanation, less dependent on vague concepts of dubious validity. But that doesn't necessarily spell doom for the Freudian approach, because evolutionary and Freudian theories aren't, strictly speaking, in competition; they're in principle compatible. After all, even if we accept the idea that the genes give the two sexes different behavioral predispositions, the question remains as to how the predisposing gets done. In broad terms, the answer is known: genes build the brain, which governs behavior. But we don't know exactly what sorts of cerebral mechanisms incline, say, men toward separating sex from love. It may be that one of these mechanisms is the fear of intimacy Person alludes to. And it's not inconceivable that Freudian explanations of this fear capture some of the underlying cerebral dynamics. I wouldn't bet on it, but it's possible. Anyway, more fundamental Freudian concepts—id, ego, and superego, and the general emphasis on the unconscious—stand a decent chance of eventual congruence with the theory of natural selection.

One reason you don't hear much about the possibility of a synthesis of Darwinian and Freudian thought is that so few Freudians have a sophisticated understanding of Darwinism. (This tradition dates back to Freud himself; though he fancied himself a state-of-the-art scientist, and tried to keep his ideas informed by the theory of evolution, some of his most recently discovered writings demonstrate substantial ignorance as to what Darwin was talking about.) Another reason is that behavioral biologists, though often impressed with Freud's insights into the human predicament (notably as rendered in Civilization and Its Discontents), are by now so fed up with modern-day Freudian obfuscation that most of them would rather bury Freud than rescue him. So a reconciliation of Darwin and Freud—even assuming one is possible, which isn't yet clear—is unlikely to happen anytime soon. If one never comes, and it turns out to be a battle to the death, my money's on Darwin.