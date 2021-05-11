Why Men Are Still Beasts

Of course, there are differences between what you're doing when you play this game and what natural selection actually does. Natural selection doesn't consciously maximize the genetic legacy of organisms. It just blindly preserves the genetically based traits that lead to survival and reproduction; it favors, by definition, the genes most conducive to their own proliferation. Nonetheless, natural section works as if it were consciously designing organisms, so this game is a legitimate way to figure out what sorts of behavioral tendencies evolution is likely to have ingrained in people.

In trying to maximize everyone's genetic legacy, you'd quickly discover that this goal implies different behavioral rules for men and women. Why? Because men can reproduce hundreds of times a year, assuming they can persuade enough women to cooperate, whereas women can't reproduce more than once a year. For a woman, each child represents a huge investment of time, not to mention energy, and nature has allotted her no more than 20 or so investments in the course of her lifetime. So it's in the interests of her genes for her to be discriminating in matters of sex; assuming there are many men eager to mate with her (which, for reasons we'll come to, will typically be the case), she should size up her mate fairly carefully before letting him in on the investment. The big question is: Will union with this man produce offspring who are likely to survive and reproduce?

THE WOMAN needn't actually ask herself this question. Indeed, much of the evolution we're talking about took place well before our ancestors were smart enough to ask much of any- thing. But the theory of evolution predicts that this question should be implicit in the criteria by which a female selects a mate; that in turning passion on and off, her brain will generally act in the interests of her genes. For example, if life is a jungle, and brute strength is the main determinant of survival, a woman should favor a big, strong man, so that (among other reasons) the genes that made him big and strong will be passed on to her children. To the extent that survival calls for more than brute strength, she may look for other things too—brains, for example, assuming intelligence is in some part genetic (which it is). And, in addition to doing a trait-by-trait inventory, she can look for a man who's succeeded in amassing lots of resources and establishing a secure and formidable position within society; the implicit assumption is that whatever it takes to get by in the world, he must have it. (The study of non-human primate societies suggests that during much of our evolutionary history, social status has been correlated with access to critical resources.) Besides, even if his genetic endowment has nothing to do with his social status and wealth, he can still use these advantages to further the interests of his mate and children.