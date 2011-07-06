A few weeks ago, in anticipation of the District’s budget being taken up by Congress, I joined D.C. autonomy activists at a small press conference tucked away in the back corridors of the U.S. Capitol. The District’s lone delegate, Eleanor Holmes Norton, and its mayor, Vincent Gray, took the opportunity to rally representatives from various organizations to join in D.C’s most awkward annual ritual: attempting to beg, scold, or otherwise shame Congress into abstaining from attaching riders to the city’s budget. After almost 40 minutes of impassioned speeches on the importance of local government control, needle-exchange programs, same-sex marriage, gun control, and reproductive rights, Norton laid into her GOP congressional overlords. “I don’t expect the Republicans to see the light by themselves anymore than I expect the Southern racists to see the light!” she exclaimed. “They will never come our way.”

But when I later asked Norton about the Republican who is actually in charge of the subcommittee that oversees the District of Columbia—a South Carolina freshman named Trey Gowdy—she had gentler words. His colleagues may be impossible, but Gowdy, according to Norton, is an honest “gentleman.” “I so appreciate his attitude, which is very different from [the other Republicans],” she told me. Mayor Gray agreed in an email, calling Gowdy “open and honest.” This begs an obvious question: If the Republican leadership is provoking so much ire among D.C. autonomy activists, what exactly is this Tea Party congressman doing right? Norton and Gray, of course, might be couching their words because, whether they like it or not, Gowdy is the man to whom they must plead the District’s case. But as it turns out, there’s good evidence that their opinions of the congressman are more than empty flattery, as Gowdy’s done more than a few things to indicate he’s not all bad for D.C.

CONSERVATIVES HAVE A long history of meddling in District affairs. One of Gowdy’s most infamous predecessors, a fellow South Carolinian named John L. McMillan, was chairman of the subcommittee on D.C. every session but one from 1945 to 1972. An ardent segregationist, he prevented the majority-black city from achieving any kind of self-government—until black activists organized in his home district and voted him out of office in 1972. And while the Home Rule Act was passed in 1973, that hasn’t prevented conservatives from continuing to intervene when it suits their agenda. For example, from 1992 to 2002, Republicans prevented D.C. from creating a domestic partnership registry, which would have allowed unmarried couples the same rights as married couples. In 1998, Congress banned the use of local funds for syringe exchange. (The ban was lifted in 2007.) Also in 1998, Congress forbade the city from using local tax dollars to count the votes in a referendum on medical marijuana. Between 1995 and 2001, Congress instituted a Financial Control Board to decide the municipal budget.

The past couple years of a Democratic-controlled Congress provided only a short reprieve, and, following the 2010 election, D.C. autonomy activists feared that the new Republican majority in the House would further intervene in District affairs. They predicted their new foe would be Republican representative Jason Chaffetz, a staunch conservative from Utah who had been outspoken about his plans to repeal gay marriage in the District, block attempts at D.C. voting rights, and “retrocede” the District into the state of Maryland. But then Gowdy, not Chaffetz, was made chair of the subcommittee on Health Care, District of Columbia, Census and the National Archives, and D.C. observers quickly tried to size up their new ostensible opponent.