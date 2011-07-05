There have been indications that the protesters are living up to this ideal. On day three of the uprising, in the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, a roaring crowd held aloft one protester brandishing a sign with a crescent and a cross, and Arabic script beneath which read: “Yes to freedom, no to oppression.” Elsewhere, Christian clerics have prevailed upon their congregations to support the revolution. And a Damascene freelance journalist I spoke to recently told me of how Alawites in Lattakia had been sheltering Sunni university students whose dormitories had been raided by the shabbiha, or roving death squads loyal to the regime. Indeed, one protester on the ground in Homs with whom I communicated via a Beirut-based intermediary said: “We will never stop, Druze, Sunni, Alawite, and Kurd, we will never stop.” Protests in Jableh and Hama have seen Sunnis and Alawites marching side by side against the regime.

Between May 31 and June 2, hundreds of Syrians, consisting of exiles and in-country activists, met at a conference in the seaside resort town of Antalya, Turkey. More than 68 different opposition groups were in attendance, a 31-member Consultative Council was elected, and a “final declaration” declared that Assad must go, Syria is an ethnically and religiously diverse society, and the opposition must work for a “democratic future ... which respects human rights and protects freedom for all Syrians, including the freedom of belief, expression and practice of religion.”

While it’s impossible to judge with precision how widely the council’s views are shared among the opposition back in Syria, its declaration was met by approbation from crowds on multiple occasions. YouTube videos show protesters in Homs on June 2 chanting, “We salute the conference,” and two different photos of banners wielded on June 3 read, respectively, “O heroes of the Antalya Conference, you are our pulse and we are with you,” and “The demands of the Antalya Conference are the demands of the Syrian people.” Even more significant was an anti-regime rally that took place in Hama on June 17 and drew about 100,000 people. The event featured a banner that was a hybridization of the Syrian flag and the “independence” flag which had been adopted at the Antalya Conference as a symbol of the revolution. On it was written: “Hama will not kneel.”

To be sure, the information we have about the Syrian protesters is both anecdotal and incomplete. Moreover, opposition movements often devour themselves quickly or abandon their ideals once they become successful. And there are certainly Islamist elements associated with the Syrian uprising. But while the opposition may not be perfect, it would also be absurd to think that it is no better than the Assad regime. With rare exception, the information coming out of Syria confirms that the moral equivalence of Kucinich is not rooted in reality. In Syria, we should not hesitate to side with the opposition.

Michael Weiss is communications director for the Henry Jackson Society, a London-based think tank that promotes democracy and human rights abroad.